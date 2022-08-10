agate Tuesday DirtyBirdsbox Aug 10, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday's gameDirty Birds 9, Revolution 8York;;Charleston;ab;r;h;bi;;;ab;r;h;biEncarnacion rf;3;2;2;1;;Seymour cf;4;1;2;2 Reyes ss;4;1;1;0;;Heath rf;5;1;1;3Nash 1b;3;2;2;3;;AGonzalez dh;2;0;0;0Rodriguez dh;3;1;1;3;Lawlor p;0;0;0;0Raudes p;0;0;0;0;;Williams ph;0;0;0;0YEspinal p;0;0;0;0;;Gomez p;0;0;0;0Kenley ph;1;0;1;0;;Sanchez p;0;0;0;0Tucker p;0;0;0;0;;Burcham ph;1;0;0;0de Geus p;0;0;0;0;;EEspinal 1b;4;0;1;0Herrera ph;1;0;0;0;;Scafariello pr;0;1;0;0Fuller p;0;0;0;0;;Goris ss;5;1;1;0Franco 3b;4;0;0;0;;Torrence lf;4;2;1;0Mesa lf;5;1;2;1;;Kelly 2b;4;2;3;3Stokes cf;4;1;0;0;;YGonzalez c;3;1;3;1Perez 2b;3;0;0;0;;Garced 3b;2;0;0;0Rodriguez c;2;0;0;0Totals;33;8;9;8;;Totals;34;9;12;9York;114;001;100;--;8;9;0Charleston;003;300;12;--;9;12;1E--Lawlor. DP--York. LOB--York 7, Charleston 8. 2B--Encarnacion, Kelly. HR--Mesa (11), Rodriguez (17), Nash (9), Heath (4). SB--Stokes. CS--Encarnacion, Kelly. S--Garced, YGonzalez. SF--Nash.;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SOYorkRivera;4;6;6;6;3;2Raudes;1;0;0;0;0;1YEspinal;1;2;0;0;1;1Tucker;1;0;0;0;1;1de Geus;1;2;1;1;0;0Fuller (L, 4-5);2/3;2;2;2;1;2CharlestonPeden;3;5;6;6;1;0Chamblee;22/3;2;1;1;3;2Lawlow;11/3;2;1;1;1;1Gomez;1;0;0;0;1;1Sanchez (W, 1-2);1;0;0;0;1;1Fuller pitched to 5 batters in 9th.WP--Chamblee 3. Balk--de Geus. HBP--Rodriguez (by Chamblee), Garced (by YEspinal).T -- 4:00. A--3,188. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News FirstEnergy subsidiaries reach settlement for rate hike proposal to keep Fort Martin, Harrison power stations operating Ben Fields: Should we be required to comprehend extremism? (Opinion) WVU football notebook: Braham has catch of the day in 1-on-1 session top story WV English, math standardized test scores generally rise, but still not back to pre-pandemic levels Prep football: Capital seniors look to lead young group of players Thomas pleads guilty in KJ Taylor's death top story Dozens of Clay, Kanawha County landowners threaten to sue Elk River Trail developer over right-of-way ownership claim top story WVU football: Bartlett feels at home at bandit Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: August 10, 2022 Daily Mail WV Charleston Ballet dancers, instructors limbering up for 67th performance season Kim Pauley's Charleston Ballet footprint West Virginia’s energy industry could play critical role in ‘hydrogen economy,’ says GO-WV director Natural gas is key to WVU engineer’s vision for clean hydrogen energy Kathleen M. Jacobs: 'How it's done is how you do it'