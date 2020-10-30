A third winter in a tent on Charleston’s streets looms for Tammy and her husband, Michael, and their son. Two years ago, Michael fell ill and lost his job, and the family, their home. He now uses a wheelchair.
“This year, we hear it’s going to get real cold, and when it gets real cold, well, we don’t have a lot of options,” Tammy said, standing outside the family tent beneath a freeway overpass. “They’re telling us to leave here, and we don’t have a lot of places to go — not safe places anyway.”
Police recently told the six people living in the makeshift camp that they’d been evicted, Tammy said. She asked that the family’s last name not be disclosed.
“I didn’t know you could get evicted when you’re already homeless, but we did, I guess,” Tammy said. “Now, we just got to figure out what to do next, where to go next.”
The family has taken refuge from the cold before at the city warming shelter at the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club off Tennessee Avenue on Charleston’s West Side. Seventy to 90 people typically spend harsh winter nights there, according to Margaret O’Neal, president of the United Way of Central West Virginia.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, though, the shelter can’t accommodate that volume, said O’Neal, who sets up and organizes the shelter.
“So we’re exploring our options,” O’Neal said. “There will definitely be a second location, but we’re still in the process of finalizing where.”
Under city code, warming shelters open only when temperatures dip below 15 degrees. City officials have been unable to find a facility that could be open more often, O’Neal said.
“We have to be out in the morning. The Boys & Girls Clubs have people coming early the next day, usually, to use their facilities,” O’Neal said. “We haven’t found a place where it would be feasible to operate as often as we’d have to if we upped the temperature.”
Masks and temperature screenings will be required for people staying at the city’s lone warming shelter. Hand-washing stations will be available and cots will be set farther apart than before. Cabin Creek Health Systems staff will be there to meet immediate medical needs.
“We’re making it as safe as possible,” O’Neal said. “We know the population we serve is vulnerable, and especially in the winter — especially in a pandemic.”
Jessie expects to be on the streets again for his first winter in five years after losing his job in June. An agency is seeking housing for him, but he doubts he’ll find any before the cold comes.
“It won’t be the first time, you know. I know what I’ve got to do, how to stay safe,” Jessie said. “I didn’t see it coming, that’d I’d be here now. I guess none of us really saw 2020 coming.”
The United Way is braced for increased need, with thousands like Jessie having lost their jobs amid the pandemic.
“This will probably — in many ways — be unlike anything we’ve seen before this winter,” O’Neal said. “That’s what we’re expecting.”
O’Neal said a third warming center is a possibility, but she hopes to keep locations near one another to ease the stress on her staff, which she described as already spread thin.
People interested in volunteering can sign up on the United Way of Central West Virginia’s website. Blankets, coats, gloves, hats, hand warmers and other items can be donated at the United Way. The agency is located at 1 United Way Square.
Those who’ve lost homes because of the pandemic may text the United Way, at 211, to see if they qualify for the agency’s housing program, United We House.
“We’re housing people like crazy, thanks to this new partnership with the city, but we know there are a lot more out there,” O’Neal said.