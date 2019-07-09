Acosta faces growing calls to resign over 2007 Epstein case

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump praised Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta and, on Tuesday, said he feels badly for him as calls mount for his Cabinet member to resign over his handling, as a U.S. attorney, of the 2007 sex-crimes case involving the billionaire financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump also said the White House would look closely at the circumstances surrounding a 2007 plea deal overseen by Acosta that a growing number of Democrats argued Tuesday was far too lenient on Epstein.
“I feel very badly, actually, for Secretary Acosta, because I’ve known him as being somebody who works so hard and has done such a good job,” Trump said of Acosta’s tenure as labor secretary. “I feel very badly about that whole situation, but we’re going to be looking at that, and looking at it very closely.”
Earlier, Acosta said in a tweet that he was pleased that federal prosecutors in New York are pursing a new sex-trafficking case against Epstein involving minors.
“The crimes committed by Epstein are horrific, and I am pleased that NY prosecutors are moving forward with a case based on new evidence,” Acosta wrote on Twitter.
His tweet followed calls for him to resign by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., as well as several Democrat presidential candidates, all of whom argued that Acosta mishandled the earlier Epstein case as a U.S. attorney.
During a floor speech Tuesday morning, Schumer said Trump should fire Acosta if he does not voluntarily step down after Monday’s indictment of Epstein.
The indictment has renewed scrutiny of the plea deal that led to two felony solicitation charges and 13 months in county jail for Epstein at a time when he had been facing the possibility of life in prison.
“It is now impossible for anyone to have confidence in Secretary Acosta’s ability to lead the Department of Labor,” Schumer said. “We cannot have as one of the leading appointed officials in America someone who has done this, plain and simple.”
Schumer’s remarks echoed a tweet from Pelosi Monday night in which she said Acosta needs to step down.
“As US Attorney, he engaged in an unconscionable agreement w/ Jeffrey Epstein kept secret from courageous, young victims preventing them from seeking justice,” Pelosi said.
“This was known by @POTUS when he appointed him to the cabinet,” she added, referring to Trump.
Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Pelosi seemed to rule out launching impeachment proceedings against Acosta.
“It’s up to the president; it’s his Cabinet,” she said. “We have a great deal of work to do here for the good of the American people, need to focus on that.”
The plea deal — about which Epstein’s victims were not informed — came while Acosta was a U.S. attorney in Florida. At the time, he opted not to prosecute Epstein on federal sex trafficking charges but agreed to lesser counts.
On Monday, in the indictment issued in federal court in New York, Epstein faced charges resulting from allegations similar to the Florida case. The indictment says that, “in both New York and Florida,” Epstein “perpetuated this abuse in similar ways.”
During his remarks, Schumer also called on the Justice Department to make public its review of Acosta’s handling of the Epstein case and for Trump to explain his past statements about his relationship with Epstein.
In a 2002 magazine interview, Trump called Epstein a “terrific guy” and said he “likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” Schumer noted that Epstein had appeared in the past at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach.
Trump told reporters that he knew Epstein from Palm Beach but that the two “had a falling out” about 15 years ago. Trump did not elaborate on what happened.
“I was not a fan of his,” the president said of Epstein.
Meanwhile, he praised Acosta and said many people can second-guess decisions they made years ago.
“I can tell you that, for 21/2 years, he’s been just an excellent secretary of labor,” Trump said. “The fact is, he’s been a very good secretary of labor.”
Trump also said he understands that Acosta did not reach a plea deal with Epstein on his own.
“I do hear that there were a lot of people involved in that decision, not just him,” Trump said.
Speaking to reporters Tuesday afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., called the accusations against Epstein “horrendous” and said he is glad they are being pursued further.
But he said it was up to Trump to decide whether to retain Acosta as labor secretary.
“He serves at the pleasure of the president, and I defer to the president,” McConnell said.
Tuesday morning, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway gave no indication to reporters that Acosta would be leaving the Cabinet.
“He’s doing a great job,” she said. “I mean, look at the economy.”
Conway chided Pelosi for calling on Acosta to step down.
“It’s classic [of] her and her Democratic Party to not focus on the perpetrator at hand and instead focus on a member of the Trump administration,” Conway said. “They’re so obsessed with this president that they immediately go to Acosta, rather then Jeffrey Epstein.”
Several Democrats running for president also weighed in Tuesday.
“There are few crimes more horrendous than sexual violence against minors — and enabling that kind of predatory behavior is disgusting,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., wrote on Twitter.
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., wrote that “we need leaders committed to fighting for justice for survivors of abuse, not protecting predators.”
And Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., took issue with part of the plea deal that allowed Epstein to work from his office six days a week during his three-month sentencing to county jail.
“I didn’t vote for former Florida U.S. Attorney Acosta to begin with and he should step down,” Klobuchar tweeted.
Three other presidential candidates — former Obama Cabinet member Julian Castro, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and former Rep. John Delaney, D-Md. — also said Acosta should resign.
The calls were not limited to Democrats — although most Republicans on Capitol Hill stopped short of calling for Acosta to step aside.
In a tweet, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Monday that he “fully” agrees with calls for Acosta’s resignation.
“Epstein’s conduct was despicable, and everyone who participated should be vigorously prosecuted,” Cruz said.
Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., reached the same conclusion, saying in a statement Tuesday that Acosta’s deal with Epstein was “an appalling example of what happens when powerful men protect one another and allow cycles of abuse to continue without any consequences.”