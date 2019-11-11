Arctic blast frosting eastern half of Lower 48 with January-like cold and snow

Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Rain mixing with and changing to snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Rain mixing with and changing to snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snowfall around one inch.