Barack Obama reveals his favorite books of 2019

Barack Obama took to social media on the weekend to share his favorite reads of 2019 — a scholarly list that shows the former U.S. president remains very much a bookworm.

The now traditional yearly list ranges across history, economics and award-winning literature and even singles out a couple of recommendations for sports fans.

“As we wind down 2019, I wanted to share with you my annual list of favorites that made the last year a little brighter,” Obama said in a posting on Twitter. “We’ll start with books today — movies and music coming soon. I hope you enjoy these as much as I did.”

During his eight years in the Oval Office, Obama was renowned as a voracious reader and regularly espoused the delights and benefits of the written word. In a longer posting on Instagram, he said the list had become a “fun little tradition.”

“Because while each of us has plenty that keeps us busy — work and family life, social and volunteer commitments — outlets like literature and art can enhance our day-to-day experiences,” he wrote. “They’re the fabric that helps make up a life.”

These are Obama’s choices:

n The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: The Fight for a Human Future at the New Frontier of Power by Shoshana Zuboff

n The Anarchy: The Relentless Rise of the East India Company by William Dalrymple

n Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee by Casey Cep

n Girl, Woman, Other by Bernardine Evaristo

n The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present by David Treuer

n How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy by Jenny Odell

n Lost Children Archive by Valeria Luiselli

n Lot: Stories by Bryan Washington

n Normal People by Sally Rooney

n The Orphan Master’s Son by Adam Johnson

n The Yellow House by Sarah M. Broom

n Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland by Patrick Radden Keefe

n Solitary by Albert Woodfox

n The Topeka School by Ben Lerner

n Trick Mirror: Reflections on Self-Delusion by Jia Tolentino

n Trust Exercise by Susan Choi

n We Live in Water: Stories by Jess Walter

n A Different Way to Win: Dan Rooney’s Story from the Super Bowl to the Rooney Rule by Jim Rooney

n The Sixth Man by Andre Iguodala

