China, U.S. confirm trade truce

The Trump administration and Beijing announced a new, if limited, trade deal Friday. And the White House pushed back against criticism of the deal, saying it includes an unprecedented increase in orders for American products, better protection for U.S. trade secrets and a powerful enforcement mechanism.
Robert Lighthizer, the president’s chief trade negotiator, told reporters the deal was the first achievement in a long campaign to remedy an “unfair” commercial relationship between the United States and China.
“This is a very, very important step forward,” he said during a briefing in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. “Some people say, ‘well, you didn’t do some of the most difficult things,’ and of course that’s true. But you can look at it the other way just as easily and say the most difficult part is getting the first deal. That is the hardest part.”
In the next two years, Beijing is committed to buying an extra $200 billion in U.S. agricultural, energy and manufactured goods, Lighthizer said, including $32 billion from American farmers. The agreement contains specific figures for individual products such as poultry and animal feed, which are not being made public to avoid disrupting commodity markets, he added.
The agreement, which Lighthizer said would be made public in the next few weeks, includes “very specific” commitments for China to better police counterfeiting, patent and trademark violations.
Lighthizer said he anticipates the signing ceremony will take place in Washington during the first week of January.
Details of the 86-page accord remained in flux until about 10 a.m. Eastern time Friday, when the president gave his final okay, Lighthizer said.
The trade chief spoke after hours of confusion over the terms of the deal.
At a late-night news conference in Beijing, Chinese officials confirmed the deal. With neither government releasing a text, Wall Street opened to confused trading.
Trump approved the accord on Thursday, but there was no official word about it from the White House until a presidential tweet Friday morning.
“We have agreed to a very large Phase One Deal with China. They have agreed to many structural changes and massive purchases of Agricultural Product, Energy, and Manufactured Goods, plus much more. The 25% Tariffs will remain as is, with 71/2% put on much of the remainder ...,” the president wrote. “...The Penalty Tariffs set for December 15th will not be charged because of the fact that we made the deal. We will begin negotiations on the Phase Two Deal immediately, rather than waiting until after the 2020 Election. This is an amazing deal for all. Thank you!”
The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative followed up with an official statement, but it did little to dispel the confusion, as it had no specific figures on the agreed upon Chinese purchases or what structural changes China would make in its economic system.
Trump canceled a scheduled tariff increase that would have hit about $160 billion in Chinese goods on Sunday and agreed to halve the 15 percent tariff on about $120 billion in Chinese products that took effect in September, according to USTR. A 25 percent tariff on an additional $250 billion in imports will remain in place as negotiations begin on a second deal.
Financial markets were unimpressed. The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 130 points before quickly surrendering those gains, and by mid-afternoon, U.S. markets were nearly flat.
Wall Street closed out the day with tiny gains and more record highs for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.
News reports signaling that a deal was close spurred a rally a day earlier that sent the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to record highs. That likely led to the muted reaction in the markets Friday.
“People obviously were excited about what they heard yesterday,” Lisa Erickson, head of the traditional investment group at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, said Friday, “and now what you’re seeing is a consolidation now that it’s actually been confirmed.”
Technology companies, which rely heavily on China for sales and parts, led the gainers Friday, outweighing losses in banks, energy stocks and elsewhere. Bond prices rose, pulling yields lower.
The S&P 500 index added a mere 0.23 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to reach an all-time high of 3,168.80. The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 3.33 points, or less than 0.1 percent, to 28,135.38.
The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, rose 17.56 points, or 0.2 percent, to 8,734.88.
Optimism over the possibility of a trade deal helped stocks rebound after a downbeat start to the week. The S&P 500 ended the week with its third straight weekly gain. With less than three weeks left in 2019, the benchmark index is up 26.4 percent for the year.
The text of the trade deal includes nine chapters, including ones on intellectual property rights, technology transfer, food and farm products, financial services, exchange rates, and dispute resolution, Wang Shouwen said at the 11 p.m. news conference at the State Council Information Office in Beijing.
The Chinese and the American delegations will now carry out a legal review and check the translation, Wang told reporters. They will then make the arrangements for the formal signing of the agreement, he said.
Liao Min, vice finance minister, said China will not impose the tariffs it had threatened to slap on 3,300 American products Sunday, including auto parts and chemicals.
“China will take corresponding measures by not implementing the new tariffs planned for Dec 15,” Liao said. “This is the consensus reached by both sides in the phase one deal.”
The Chinese side did not make any mention of the dollar amount for the farm products that Beijing will buy from the United States in return.
Bai Ming, an expert linked to China’s commerce ministry, said the U.S. tariff rollback was “a goodwill gesture.”
“It is an improvement, but not enough. China will mean what it says, and the U.S. should not go back on its promise,” the nationalist Global Times quoted Bai as saying.
The deal appeared to be “win-win,” said Su Qingyi, Deputy Director of Department of International Trade at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.
Reaching an agreement and lowering tariffs would boost China’s exports and, therefore, its employment rate and economic growth, Su said before the Friday night news conference.
“Secondly, resuming purchases of U.S. farm products is in our own interests,” he said. “We need some of their agricultural products. And if the deal includes opening the financial service sector, that’s good for us.”