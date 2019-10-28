'Follow-on' missions after Baghdadi raid possible, top general says

The United States is poring over video recorded during the special operations raid that killed Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and other information that “needs to be exploited properly for any follow-on missions that we may choose to do,” the Pentagon’s top general said Monday.
Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, declined to elaborate on what was collected, citing operational security. The United States also is holding two men who were captured in the raid, he said.
The collection of materials at the site and the taking of prisoners raise questions about whether the U.S. military might carry out other raids in the future based on what they learn. Special operations forces have done so for years.
Baghdadi detonated a suicide vest while running from U.S. forces, President Donald Trump said Sunday as he announced the terrorist leader’s death. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said Sunday that fewer than 100 U.S. troops were involved in the operation on the ground. Other U.S. officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the raid was carried out by elite members of the Delta Force and the 75th Ranger Regiment.
Milley, speaking alongside Esper at a Pentagon news conference Monday, said he has “seen a lot” of video that was recorded during the raid, and that the government will declassify some of it in the coming days and release it to the public.
The general also said the Pentagon is not releasing the name of the military working dog that was wounded in the operation.
“He was slightly wounded and fully recovering, but the dog is still in theater and returned to duty with its handlers,” Milley said.
Two defense officials said the dog’s name is considered classified because releasing it would make it easier to determine who was involved in the raid. It could eventually be released if the dog is retired from military service, one official said.
Trump later tweeted a photo of a Belgian Malinois he said worked the raid.
“We have declassified a picture of the wonderful dog (name not declassified) that did such a GREAT JOB in capturing and killing the Leader of ISIS, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi!” the president tweeted.
Milley told reporters earlier Monday that the animal “performed a tremendous service” in the raid.
The dog apparently was wounded in the explosion that killed Al-Baghdadi and three of his children.
The raid, launched from Iraq, was carried out in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, about 4 miles from the Turkish border. It came as the U.S. military bolsters its troop numbers in eastern Deir al-Zour province.
Trump has said he wants to protect oil fields in Syria from the Islamic State, but Esper acknowledged Monday that the presence of U.S. troops there also helps deny access to Russia and Syria.
That might draw new scrutiny from lawmakers who want to make sure U.S. military operations do not expand beyond the scope of congressional law. The long-standing Authorization for Use of Military Force used for U.S. counterterrorism operations allows the Pentagon to prevent “future acts of international terrorism” but does not cover countries that had no role in the September 2001 al-Qaida terrorist attack.
Esper suggested that the arrangement is acceptable because the United States wants to make sure its partner in the fight against the Islamic State, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, has “access to resources in order to guard the prisons, in order to arm their own troops, in order to assist us with the defeat-ISIS mission.”
“That’s our mission,” he said. “To secure the oil fields.”
The raid against al-Baghdadi was named after American Kayla Mueller, 26, who was kidnapped by Islamic State militants in 2013 and killed in 2015.
Mueller, who was described by her family as a “compassionate and devoted humanitarian,” traveled to Turkey in 2012 after her graduation and then crossed the border into Syria, on a mission to help those fleeing the civil war in the country. She was leaving a hospital run by the medical charity Doctors Without Borders in the Syrian city of Aleppo when she was kidnapped.
The details surrounding Mueller’s death and the whereabouts of her body are unclear.
Speaking Sunday to The Arizona Republic, Mueller’s parents praised Trump’s handling of the raid and expressed hope that they will one day find out more about what happened to their daughter.
“I still want to know, ‘Where is Kayla?’ and what truly happened to her and what aren’t we being told,” Mueller’s mother, Marsha, told the newspaper.
“I still say Kayla should be here, and if [President Barack] Obama had been as decisive as President Trump, maybe she would have been,” she said.
The Muellers have been critical of the Obama administration in the past, telling ABC News in 2016 that it took over 17 months for Obama to follow up on his promise to donate money to the Kayla’s Hands Foundation.
“The president could have been a hero, but he chose not to be,” Mueller’s father, Carl, told ABC News.
Carl Mueller told the Republic that it was important to him that Trump was aware of his daughter’s story and that it was clear to him that the president had been briefed on it.
“I don’t think anything would have stopped him [Trump] from getting this guy,” Carl Mueller said, adding that he has faith that Trump will continue to target others like Baghdadi.