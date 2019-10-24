Graham to introduce resolution condemning Dems' impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON — Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Thursday that he will introduce a resolution condemning House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump as partisan rancor escalated over Ukraine.
After several days of closed-door depositions, House investigators paused to honor Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., the late House Oversight and Reform Committee chairman who is lying in state at the Capitol.
However, debate over the fairness of the inquiry continued, with Trump praising House Republicans for storming the secure room where dispositions are being held and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., accusing GOP lawmakers of “covering up” for a president she said is abusing his power.
Democrats said they are considering making the proceedings public by mid-November. They said they are building a case about Trump pressing Ukraine to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, while U.S. military aid to the country was being withheld.
After urging House Republicans earlier this week to “get tough and fight,” Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to praise them.
“Thank you to House Republicans for being tough, smart, and understanding in detail the greatest Witch Hunt in American History,” Trump tweeted. “It has been going on since long before I even got Elected (the Insurance Policy!). A total Scam!”
House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., lashed out Thursday at House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, the California Democrat who is leading the inquiry.
“We’ve had enough of Adam Schiff running this Soviet-style star chamber, because, only in the Soviet Union, would you have a process where they are trying to impeach a duly elected president in secret, behind closed doors,” Scalise said on SiriusXM’s “Breitbart News Daily.” “You can’t go in, the press can’t go in, and voting members of Congress can’t go in. About 75 percent of the entire Congress, who was duly elected, is not allowed in that room.”
Schiff and other Democrats have compared the process to that of a grand jury. They said the private depositions are necessary so that witnesses don’t coordinate testimony.
Democrats and Republicans on the committees holding the closed-door hearings are allowed to participate in the questioning.
The deposition protest brought praise from the administration.
“He was happy to see it happen,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said of Trump on Fox News Channel. “He was very supportive of it, as he should be.”
Grisham also said Trump does not regret using the term “human scum” to describe Republicans who oppose his presidency, known as “Never Trumpers.”
“No, no he shouldn’t,” she said. “The people who are against him and have been against him and working against him since the day he took office are just that. They deserve strong language like that.”
Graham held a 3 p.m. news conference to discuss his resolution condemning the Democrats’ impeachment.
Graham previewed his action this week during an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity.
“This resolution puts the Senate on record condemning the House,” he told Hannity. “Here’s the point of the resolution: Any impeachment vote based on this process, to me, is illegitimate, is unconstitutional and should be dismissed in the Senate without a trial.”
A Senate leadership aide confirmed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s involvement in Graham’s intended resolution and suggested that the Kentucky Republican would have more to say about it later.
In the House on Thursday, Pelosi accused Republicans of covering up for Trump misdeeds.
In a tweet, Pelosi pointed to news coverage of a House bill passed Wednesday, largely along party lines, that seeks to provide additional protection to the country’s elections from foreign interference.
The bill would require candidates and political committees to notify the FBI if a foreign power offers campaign help. It also includes stricter rules for political advertisements on social media. Republicans have argued that the bill raises concerns about free speech and is unenforceable.