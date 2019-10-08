House to subpoena envoy after Trump officials block testimony

House impeachment investigators said they will issue a subpoena to one of President Donald Trump’s top diplomats, who was blocked Tuesday by the State Department from testifying before congressional committees.
The move kept Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union, from a closed-door appearance before the Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight and Reform committees in the latest escalation of the stand-off between the administration and Congress over witnesses.
“We consider this interference to be obstruction of the impeachment inquiry,” the chairmen of the three House committees said in a statement. “We will be issuing subpoena to Ambassador Sondland for both his testimony and documents.”
The subpoena also will seek text messages and emails from Sondland’s personal device, which the chairmen say have been provided to the State Department.
“Those messages are also deeply relevant to this investigation and the impeachment inquiry,” said Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif.
Later Tuesday, the White House declared that it will halt all cooperation with the “illegitimate” impeachment probe by House Democrats.
Trump attorneys sent a lengthy letter to House leaders bluntly stating the White House’s refusal to participate in the investigation.
“Given that your inquiry lacks any legitimate constitutional foundation, any pretense of fairness, or even the most elementary due process protections, the Executive Branch cannot be expected to participate in it,” White House Counsel Pat Cipollone wrote.
That means no additional witnesses under administration purview will be permitted to appear in front of the Democrat-controlled House or comply with document requests, a senior official said.
The White House is objecting that the House has not voted to begin an impeachment investigation into Trump. It also says Trump’s due-process rights are being violated.
Schiff tweeted in response that Trump’s refusal to cooperate with the inquiry signals an attitude that “the president is above the law.”
“The Constitution says otherwise,” he asserted.
In the inquiry, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, also is scheduled to testify behind closed doors this week. The chairmen did not say whether they know if she is also being instructed not to appear.
Sondland, a hotel executive who donated $1 million to Trump’s inaugural committee, came under scrutiny after Kurt Volker, former special envoy to Ukraine, turned over text messages in his closed-door deposition last week that showed Sondland seeking to encourage Ukrainian officials to investigate former vice president Joe Biden.
Democrats are trying to establish any leverage Trump might have used to ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Biden, now a political rival for the 2020 election.
But they have faced broad resistance from the Trump administration, as the president and his legal counsel push back on demands for documents and witness testimony. The administration’s blocking of Sondland from testifying represents the latest example of that.
Trump has responded furiously to the impeachment process, calling the probe a “scam” and a “witch hunt.” The president is scheduled to hold political rallies this week in Minnesota and Louisiana to offer his defense to supporters.
The heart of the House inquiry is allegations that Trump this summer suggested he would withhold U.S. military aid to Ukraine unless that country looked into Biden and his son, Hunter. The committees want testimony from State Department officials and others who might have helped Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, allegedly push Ukrainian officials to comply.
Trump’s July 25 call with Zelensky was revealed in a complaint filed by a CIA whistle-blower, whose identity remains secret. That complaint allegedly details Sondland’s Kiev trip with Volker on July 26 — a day after Trump’s call — to meet “with President Zelensky and a variety of Ukrainian political figures.”
Less than an hour before Sondland’s deposition was supposed to begin on Tuesday, Robert Luskin, the attorney representing the ambassador, informed the committees that the State Department had instructed his client not to appear.
“As the sitting U.S. ambassador to the EU and employee of the State Department, Ambassador Sondland is required to follow the department’s direction,” Luskin said in a statement.
He said Sondland had agreed to appear willfully, not under subpoena, and “is profoundly disappointed that he will not be able to testify today,” but that “he stands ready to answer the committee’s questions fully and truthfully.”
Trump tweeted that he “would love” for Sondland to testify, “but unfortunately he would be testifying before a totally compromised kangaroo court, where Republicans’ rights have been taken away, and true facts are not allowed out for the public” to see.
Schiff said committee staff spoke with the State Department late Monday, and there was no indication that Sondland’s deposition would be blocked.
“The failure to produce this witness, the failure to produce these documents” could become part of a charge that the Trump administration is obstructing Congress, Schiff said.
Sondland’s testimony is a key part of the impeachment inquiry, given his role in the alleged events that underpin the investigation. According to the complaint that sparked the process, “Ambassadors Volker and Sondland reportedly provided advice to the Ukrainian leadership about how to ‘navigate’ the demands that the president had made of Mr. Zelenskiy.”
The texts given to the committees last week also show that Sondland and another top American diplomat allegedly helped script a proposed announcement by Ukraine’s leader to say his government would investigate Biden and his son, who sat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company. That announcement was never made.
The texts also show Sondland defending Giuliani’s alleged efforts to get Ukraine to look into the Bidens, even over concerns raised by the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine, Bill Taylor, who warned against conditioning U.S. military assistance on an “investigation.”
“As I said on the phone, I think it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign,” Taylor wrote on Sept. 9.
Sondland replied that Trump isn’t seeking “a quid pro quo,” but wants to test Ukraine’s commitment to reform. He then suggested they stop texting and said Taylor should speak directly to Secretary of State Michael Pompeo. Trump referenced Sondland’s texted response in a tweet Tuesday morning.
Although Ukraine is not part of the European Union, the documents made public allegedly show that Sondland played a central role in Trump’s effort to persuade Ukraine leaders to carry out the investigations.