Income, spending rise in US

WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy, which recently flashed warning signs of a slowdown, is finishing the year in stronger shape, thanks to resilient consumers, a strong job market and interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.
The Commerce Department said Friday that the gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — expanded at an annual rate of 2.1 percent in the July-September quarter. A separate report showed that consumer spending grew by a solid 0.4 percent rate in November, the strongest gain since July, and that incomes rebounded after a weak reading in October.
The brisk pace of spending in November is a reassuring sign that consumers, who account for about 70 percent of economic activity, are helping the economy despite a global economic slump. Many economists are forecasting that the economy is expanding at a decent 2 percent annual rate in the final quarter of the year.
Americans’ spending picked up in November and income gains topped projections, offering hope for a solid holiday shopping season and indicating household consumption will continue to be the economy’s main driver at year’s end.
Purchases rose 0.3 percent from the prior month after adjusting for inflation, following a 0.1 percent increase in October, Commerce Department data showed Friday. That exceeded the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists, while the nominal spending gain of 0.4 percent matched forecasts.
Consumers have carried the economy in 2019 amid fluctuations in trade policy, weakness in manufacturing and a pullback in business investment. While spending still could cool from robust gains in the previous two quarters, the figures suggest Americans can continue to fuel the expansion next year amid a strong job market.
Just over a month ago, some tracking polls had been flashing alarm that growth could slow sharply in the fourth quarter to a 0.5 percent annual pace or less. But since then, the housing market has rebounded, aided by three interest rate cuts this year from the Fed.
Most significantly, is the health of the job market: In November, hiring jumped to its highest level since January, with U.S. employers adding 266,000 jobs.
“The economy is still solid,” said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. “What this economy has lacked in momentum, it has made up for in stamina, and the Fed gave it a shot of adrenaline this year with three rate cuts.”
The economy may be getting some help from a preliminary trade deal announced last week that should at least cool tensions between the United States and China. That announcement, along with better economic data recently, has helped lift stock markets to new highs.
Wall Street capped a mostly quiet week of trading Friday with broad gains for stocks and more record highs for the major indexes.
Technology and health care stocks powered much of the rally. The S&P 500 notched its 10th winning week in the last 11. The benchmark index also finished with a record high for the fourth time this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite also ended the week at new highs.
Momentum for stocks has been upward for months, and the market is heading into what’s historically been a seasonally good period.
The S&P 500 rose 15.85 points, or 0.5 percent, to 3,221.22. With less than two weeks left in 2019, the S&P 500 is up 28.5 percent for the year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 78.13 points, or 0.3 percent, to 28,455.09. The Nasdaq composite added 37.74 points, or 0.4 percent, to 8,924.96. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 4.81 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,671.90.
Roughly two stocks rose for every one that fell on the New York Stock Exchange.
A separate report released Friday, from the University of Michigan, showed consumer sentiment in December increased for a fourth month to the highest level since May.
Nominal personal income rose 0.5 percent in November from the prior month, exceeding the median estimate for a 0.3 percent gain, with wages and salaries advancing a healthy 0.4 percent. Inflation-adjusted disposable income rose 0.4 percent following a 0.2 percent drop in October, while the personal saving rate rose to 7.9 percent.
The gain in November spending was driven by new motor vehicles and health care, according to the report. The figures indicate consumption is stabilizing following softer-than-expected retail sales across some categories earlier this month.
Inflation remained short, though, of the Federal Reserve’s goal despite three interest-rate cuts this year. The personal consumption expenditures price gauge, which the Fed officially targets for 2 percent inflation, rose 0.2 percent from the prior month and 1.5 percent from a year earlier, with the annual change slightly above projections.
The core PCE price index, which excludes food and energy, increased at a 1.3 percent annualized rate over the past three months, although the 1.6 percent rise from a year earlier was above forecasts. Policymakers view the core gauge as a better indicator of underlying price trends and have said they’re also aiming for it to rise 2 percent.
The University of Michigan survey showed U.S. consumer expectations for inflation over the longer term fell to the lowest on record, at 2.2 percent.
A separate Commerce Department report out earlier Friday showed Americans’ spending grew by more than previously reported in the third quarter, a change offset by a drag in inventories that left economic growth at a still-healthy but unrevised 2.1 percent.