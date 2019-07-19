Iran seizes British tanker

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized at least one British tanker in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday, according to Iranian state-run media, escalating tension with the West and demonstrating Tehran’s growing boldness as it seeks to challenge the United States and its allies in the strategic waterway.
A Revolutionary Guard statement, read on state-run television, said the British-flagged Stena Impero tanker had been seized in the Persian Gulf, but gave no further details.
U.S. officials and shipping reports from the region indicated that a second tanker, the Mesdar, flagged in Liberia but operated by a British company, also had been seized. However, that information could not be confirmed Friday.
Both tankers were seen sharply changing course and heading toward Iran as they traveled through the strategic Strait of Hormuz on Friday, according to shipping tracking service MarineTraffic.com. By early this morning, the Mesdar had changed course again and appeared to have resumed its scheduled journey toward the Saudi port of Ras Tanura.
The Strait of Hormuz is the narrow waterway that controls access to the Persian Gulf, through which a fifth of the world’s oil is moved.
The British government said this morning that it was “urgently” seeking further information about both tankers. The operator of the Stena Bulk tanker, Stena Bulk and Northern Marine Management, said the vessel was in international waters when it was “approached by unidentified small crafts and a helicopter during transit of the Strait of Hormuz.”
The ship diverted on a course northward toward Iran, and then contact was lost, the company said.
British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said he was “extremely concerned” by the possible seizures and would meet with top members of the British government late Friday night to discuss Britain’s response.
When asked by journalists in Washington about the latest incidents, President Trump said: “Let’s see what happens.”
The apparent diversions follow Iran’s threats to retaliate for the seizure of an Iranian tanker by British forces off Gibraltar earlier this month on suspicion of smuggling oil to Syria, a violation of European Union sanctions.
If confirmed, however, they mark a wider escalation by Iran in its two-month-old campaign of threats and attacks against U.S. and allied warships and commercial shipping in the vicinity of the Persian Gulf, as Iran seeks to push back against the Trump administration’s imposition of new sanctions. Iran has denied U.S. allegations that it is behind the attacks.
The new tensions coincide with the arrival in the region of U.S. naval reinforcements aimed at deterring just such attacks against international shipping. Among the U.S. warships that have arrived in the region is the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer, which brought down an Iranian drone Thursday that had approached dangerously near, according to Trump and the Pentagon.
The Boxer is part of an amphibious naval force that includes more than 2,000 U.S. Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, which arrived in the region this week.
On Friday, Iranian television aired footage showing drone images of warships that the broadcaster said disproved Trump’s assertion that the U.S. military had destroyed an Iranian drone.
The television station said the footage was provided by the Revolutionary Guard and showed the USS Boxer entering the Strait of Hormuz. The video also was posted by Iran’s Press TV and included images taken from above what appeared to be a warship, but the veracity of the footage could not be verified.
This latest spike in tensions came almost exactly a month after Iran downed a U.S. drone over the same waterway, prompting Trump to consider launching a military strike against Iran.
Trump said Thursday that the Boxer destroyed the drone after it approached within 1,000 yards of the warship. The Pentagon confirmed that the incident took place, saying the drone was brought down around 10 a.m. Thursday.
Iran denied, however, that any encounter had occurred between one of its drones and a U.S. warship, insisting that all its drones are accounted for.