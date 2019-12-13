Judiciary sends impeachment to full House

WASHINGTON — The House Judiciary Committee on Friday quickly approved two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, accusing him of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The panel began deliberations shortly after 10 a.m., following an abrupt halt late Thursday night. On Friday, it took less than 10 minutes for the Democrat-led committee to make history. Members voted 23-17 along party lines on each of the charges.
At the heart of the Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to launch an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, as well as the probe of a theory that Kyiv conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.
Unlike the rancor and emotion of the previous two days, the vote to impeach the president was formal and businesslike. Republicans offered curt “nos.” When Democrats voted “aye” or “yes,” they did so without expressing joy or fanfare. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., held up a pocket-size copy of the Constitution as she voted.
Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., defended the president against what she called “unfair, rigged’’ proceedings.
“They had no proof, no evidence, no crime,” she said. “But they went ahead anyway, and they’re tearing the country apart.”
Democrats countered they had no choice.
Jayapal called impeachment “a very necessary thing to save our democracy.”
Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., the committee chairman, made brief remarks after the vote, calling it a “solemn and sad day.”
“For the third time in a little over a century and a half, the House Judiciary Committee has voted articles of impeachment against the president for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The House will act expeditiously,” Nadler told reporters.
He walked away without taking questions.
Soon after the vote, the House Rules Committee announced that it will meet Tuesday morning to consider the resolution impeaching Trump “for high crimes and misdemeanors.” That panel’s action would clear the way for a vote by the full House, expected Wednesday.
If the full House votes to impeach Trump, the matter moves to the Republican-controlled Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has said there is “no chance” his chamber will vote to remove Trump from office.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., issued a statement Friday noting that “[i]f articles of impeachment are sent to the Senate, every single senator will take an oath to render ‘impartial justice.’ ”
“Making sure the Senate conducts a fair and honest trial that allows all the facts to come out is paramount,” Schumer said.
His statement came a day after McConnell said in a Fox News interview that he is in “total coordination” with Trump’s legal team ahead of an anticipated Senate trial.
Trump on Friday denounced the Democrats’ impeachment vote.
“It’s a very sad thing for our country,” he said, “but it seems to be very good for me politically.”
Asked if he would prefer a long or short trial in the Senate, the president said, “I’ll do whatever they want to do; it doesn’t matter. Look, there is — we did nothing wrong. So I’ll do long or short.”
Trump had declined an invitation to have his lawyers participate in the the impeachment inquiry by the Democratic-led House committees.
Congress has impeached only two presidents: Andrew Johnson, in 1868, and Bill Clinton, in 1998. President Richard Nixon resigned in 1974, before the House could vote on articles of impeachment in the Watergate scandal. Lawmakers drafted three articles against Nixon, including charges of “high crimes and misdemeanors” that mirror the abuse-of-power and obstruction allegations Trump now faces.
“This is a solemn and somber day for our country,” House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., said after Friday’s vote.
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham issued a statement saying Trump is looking forward to a trial in the Senate.
“This desperate charade of an impeachment inquiry in the House Judiciary Committee has reached its shameful end,” Grisham said. “The President looks forward to receiving in the Senate the fair treatment and due process, which continues to be disgracefully denied to him by the House.”
Brad Parscale, Trump’s reelection campaign manager, dismissed the House Judiciary’s impeachment votes as “political theater.”
“The baseless, sham impeachment is just out-of-control politics, and the American people are rejecting it,” Parscale said in a statement.
A spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence also dismissed the impeachment proceedings against Trump as “a complete waste of time.”
“Never in our country’s history has a president been treated so unfairly by a sham investigation with one-sided testimony meant to undermine the will of the American people,” said Pence press secretary Katie Waldman.
Republican House leaders also were quick to condemn the vote.
Nadler “just jammed through impeachment in the Judiciary Committee without a single Republican vote,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said in a tweet. “This sham is nothing more than a political hit-job against the President.”
The committee had planned to vote on the articles of impeachment Thursday night, but after more than 14 hours of debate, Democrats decided before midnight to hold off on the vote until morning.
Thursday’s all-day debate ended as it began, with angry exchanges, personal insults and recycled arguments about process and propriety as the committee moved toward voting to impeach.
Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., an outspoken member of the committee, defended the decision by the panel’s chairman to put off final votes on impeachment until Friday morning.
“The American people deserve to see it,” Deutch said during an appearance on CNN. “It ought to take place in the light of day.”
Before Friday’s vote, Trump returned to Twitter and praised his Republican allies in Congress as “warriors” and to make the case that he doesn’t deserve impeachment.
Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., released a video Friday highlighting former House Republicans who have spoken out against Trump’s conduct toward Ukraine.
“Former Republican House members know the oaths they took,” the two-minute video says as it opens. “Why don’t today’s Republicans?”