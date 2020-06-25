GAO: 1M-plus COVID-19 checks sent to dead people

WASHINGTON — The federal government sent coronavirus stimulus payments to almost 1.1 million dead people totaling nearly $1.4 billion, Congress’ independent watchdog reported Thursday.
The Washington Post previously reported that the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service disbursed some payments of up to $1,200 each to dead people. But the astonishing scope of the problem had not been known.
The U.S. Government Accountability Office, an independent investigative agency that reports to Congress, issued the finding as part of a comprehensive report on the nearly $3 trillion in coronavirus relief spending approved by Congress in March and April. It said it had received the information from the Treasury’s inspector general for tax administration in an accounting as of April 30.
The revelation comes as President Donald Trump and some members of Congress advocate for another round of stimulus checks. The news that so much money has gone to the dead could add to reluctance from some Republicans to agree to more direct relief payments.
The GAO said the payments to dead people came as Treasury and the IRS rushed to disburse about 160.4 million of these payments totaling $269 billion after the CARES Act was passed in March. The problem relates partly to the fact that, while the IRS has access to the Social Security Administration’s full set of death records, the Treasury Department and its Bureau of the Fiscal Service — which actually issue the payments — do not, the GAO said.
The report said Congress should “provide Treasury with access to the Social Security Administration’s full set of death records, and require that Treasury consistently use it, to help reduce similar types of improper payments.”
The GAO also recommended that the IRS “should consider cost-effective options for notifying ineligible recipients how to return payments.” The IRS agreed with this recommendation in a response to the GAO.
The IRS has said stimulus payments issued in the name of dead people must be returned. But aside from announcing May 6 on its website that stimulus payments made to dead or incarcerated people should be returned, the IRS does not have plans to take additional steps toward recouping the payments, the GAO said.
The report makes clear how, in the dash to pass legislation to prop up an economy in freefall in the midst of an unprecedented pandemic, mistakes were made.
The CARES Act directed the stimulus payments to people who filed a 2018 or 2019 tax return. The payments went to people making up to $99,000 annually. According to the GAO, IRS officials raised questions with Treasury, as the CARES Act was being drafted, about the possibility that payments could go to people who filed tax returns but subsequently died. However, the IRS counsel determined they did not have the legal authority to deny payments to people who had filed a return, even if they were deceased at the time of payment.
Also, Treasury officials noted that the CARES Act mandated delivery of the economic-impact payments “as rapidly as possible.” To fulfill this mandate, they used procedures that had been put in place for stimulus payments issued in 2008 and, as a result, did not use death records as a filter. The GAO noted that, in 2013, it had identified weaknesses in IRS procedures that allowed payments to go to dead people and had recommended corrective action. The IRS subsequently implemented a process to use death records to update taxpayers’ accounts, to identify and prevent improper payments.
But this control was bypassed for the stimulus checks issued under the CARES Act, which “substantially increased the risk of potentially making improper payments to decedents,” the GAO said. It also said that, according to a Treasury official from the Office of Tax Policy, the Treasury had been unaware that payments might go to dead people.
Upon learning this was happening in the initial three batches of payments — which accounted for 72 percent of the payments made as of May 31 — the Treasury and its Bureau of the Fiscal Service took steps to prevent the practice, obtaining temporary access to Social Security death data from the IRS.
The payments have gone out in several ways, including direct deposit, prepaid debit cards and paper checks. In the case of some of the paper checks, according to several people who received them and shared images with The Washington Post, the dead recipients were clearly marked as such. The notation DECD, for “deceased,” was included after the person’s name on the check. The GAO did not address this particular issue or complaints from some that their attempts to return the checks were unsuccessful.
The GAO report includes a response from Thomas A. Brandt, IRS chief risk officer, who wrote: “We appreciate and agree with your recommendation that we consider cost effective options for notifying ineligible recipients on how to return payments. We are currently considering options in that regard.”
The nearly 400-page report is the first from the GAO under a requirement in the CARES Act for the agency to issue bimonthly reports on its efforts to monitor and oversee the coronavirus response. The report contains multiple findings and recommendations on an array of issues separate from the direct stimulus payments.
The GAO begins its report by stating that total federal spending data are not available because the Office of Management and Budget directed federal agencies that they didn’t have to report coronavirus expenditures and obligations until July — something that was not previously known.
“It is unfortunate that the public will have waited more than 4 months since the enactment of the CARES Act for access to comprehensive obligation and expenditure information about the programs funded through these relief laws,” the GAO wrote.
It said that, in the absence of comprehensive data, it collected information from agencies to the extent possible on expenditures through May 31.
The GAO cited the Small Business Administration and its Paycheck Protection Program as an initiative that could be vulnerable to fraud because of lax controls, and also criticized the SBA for failing to provide information the GAO needed to conduct its review.
The PPP has pumped out more than $500 billion in forgivable loans to small businesses aimed at allowing them to keep workers on payroll. In the interest of speed, the program allows borrowers to self-certify their eligibility for the program, “raising the potential for fraud,” the GAO said.
“GAO recommends that SBA develop and implement plans to identify and respond to risks in PPP to ensure program integrity, achieve program effectiveness, and address potential fraud. SBA neither agreed nor disagreed, but GAO believes implementation of its recommendation is essential,” the report said.
The GAO also raised a concern about the possibility that people are simultaneously getting wages from the PPP loans and enhanced unemployment benefits provided under the CARES Act. As of May, states had received more than 42 million unemployment claims, but the Labor Department has no mechanism to capture information on unemployment insurance claimants who also might be receiving wages under the PPP, the report states. It recommends that the Labor Department, in consultation with the Treasury and SBA, immediately provide assistance to state unemployment agencies to help them address this issue.