A grand jury in Jefferson County, Ky., has charged Brett Hankison, a former Louisville police detective, with three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree. Hankison, one of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor, was fired by the department in June, with a termination letter saying he "wantonly and blindly" shot 10 times into Taylor's apartment.
The grand jury did not announce charges against the other officers involved in Taylor's death.
The charges come six months after Louisville police fatally shot Taylor, 26, while carrying out a "no-knock" search warrant at her apartment in March as part of a drug investigation. Taylor's name became a rallying cry for police policy changes and racial justice as the Black Lives Matter movement swept the United States this summer.
The attorney for Taylor's family on Wednesday excoriated a grand jury's decision to indict just one of the three police officers involved in her killing, and on charges that stopped short of homicide.
"Jefferson County Grand Jury indicts former ofc. Brett Hankison with 3 counts of Wanton Endangerment in 1st Degree for bullets that went into other apartments but NOTHING for the murder of Breonna Taylor," tweeted Ben Crump, the civil rights lawyer representing Taylor's family, tweeted Wednesday afternoon. "This is outrageous and offensive!"
"If Brett Hankison's behavior was wanton endangerment to people in neighboring apartments, then it should have been wanton endangerment in Breonna Taylor's apartment too. In fact, it should have been ruled wanton murder!" he added.
Derrick Johnson, the president and chief executive of the NAACP, criticized the charging decision, calling it "a national disgrace."
"We must take this anger to the polls and vote," Johnson tweeted. "If you've already voted, get your friends to vote. The only way to change the system is to overwhelm it."
He added: "The justice system failed Breonna Taylor and, as such, failed us."
Lonita Baker, another attorney for Taylor's family, said Hankison should also face charges in Taylor's death and for the shots that entered a neighboring apartment, where a Black family lived.
"If there were facts sufficient to indict for wanton endangerment to other people, there were facts sufficient to indict for wanton murder of Breonna," Baker wrote on Facebook.
Family attorney Sam Aguiar echoed Baker and apologized to Taylor's family for the grand jury's decision.
"Three counts for the shots into the apartment of the white neighbors, but no counts for the shots into the apartment of the black neighbors upstairs above Breonna's," Aguiar wrote on Facebook. "Let alone everything else you got wrong."
"I'm so sorry Breonna," he continued. "And Tamika. And Juniyah. And Kenny. And Bianca. And Tahasha. And everyone. This isn't right and I should've done more."
Two of the three Louisville police officers who fired into Breonna Taylor's apartment were not charged Wednesday, despite calls from activists.
Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Detective Myles Cosgrove - placed on administrative leave - were not indicted.
Mattingly, according to Cameron, was the first and only officer to enter Taylor's apartment. Authorities say Taylor's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, shot Mattingly, who "immediately knew he was shot as a result of feeling heat in his upper thigh," Cameron said.
Walker's lawyer has disputed that his client injured Mattingly, saying fire could have come from other officers. Walker has said he reacted in fear of an intruder.
What is not in dispute is that Mattingly returned fire - six shots, according to Cameron. Cosgrove, who was in the doorway, fired 16 times about the same time, Cameron said.
Taylor was struck multiple times. Cosgrove fired the fatal shot, according to the FBI's analysis, Cameron said.
"According to Kentucky law, the use of force by Mattingly and Cosgrove was justified to protect themselves," Cameron said Wednesday. "This justification bars us from pursuing criminal charges in Ms. Breonna Taylor's death."
Mattingly sparked controversy Tuesday with an email to fellow officers that said police have been unfairly demonized. He criticized "pencil pushers at the top" who are "too scared to hold the line" and criticized the consequences facing officers who err under stress.
Some calling for criminal prosecutions in Taylor's death have also sought the arrest of Joshua Jaynes, who applied for the no-knock search warrant that led officers to Taylor's home. Attorneys for Taylor's family say Jaynes used false information to obtain the warrant.
"We cannot forget about Joshua Jaynes," said activist Tamika Mallory at a recent news conference announcing Louisville's multimillion-dollar settlement with Taylor's family. She called for Jaynes and all three officers who fired in the apartment to be arrested.
"If there ain't going to be no justice, there ain't going to be no peace," Mallory said.
Cameron said Wednesday that his office's investigation did not extend to how the warrant was obtained. Federal law enforcement partners are investigating that issue, he said.
The charges announced Wednesday against Hankison were all "wanton endangerment in the first degree" - a felony punishable by fines and up to five years in prison in Kentucky.
The charges echo the language that the Louisville Police Department used in June when it fired Hankison, saying he showed an "extreme indifference to the value of human life" when he "blindly fired" 10 times into Taylor's home. The two other officers involved, who were not charged Wednesday, were not terminated.
Wanton behavior, according to Kentucky law, occurs when someone is "aware of and consciously disregards a substantial and unjustifiable risk" that something negative will happen - a risk "of such nature and degree that disregard thereof constitutes a gross deviation from the standard of conduct that a reasonable person would observe in the situation."
In Kentucky, a person can be charged with wanton endangerment in the first or second degree. The second-degree offense is less serious - a misdemeanor - and involves behavior that "creates a substantial risk of physical injury to another person."
Kentucky law says someone is guilty of wanton endangerment in the first degree "when, under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, he wantonly engages in conduct which creates a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to another person."
Wanton endangerment falls somewhere "in between" crimes of negligence and crimes of intent such as murder, as one Kentucky-based defense lawyer Michael Thompson's website.
The Washington Post's J. Freedom du Lac contributed to this report.