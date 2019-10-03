Once a pariah among Virginia Democrats, Joe Morrissey is now the belle of the ball

RICHMOND, Va. — Sometimes revenge is best served swelteringly hot by the swimming pool with a plate of barbecue.
So it was Wednesday night when Virginia Democrats officially embraced Joe Morrissey, the bad-boy former delegate and disbarred lawyer who defied the party to re-enter politics.
“I’m here for Joe,” former Gov. Terry McAuliffe told a crowd of about 150 at Morrissey’s Richmond, Virginia, home for a fundraiser Wednesday night.
The show of love capped weeks of wooing by Democrats — and some Republicans — as Election Day draws closer and Morrissey’s political rebirth seems assured. Morrissey, who knocked out a fellow Democrat and establishment favorite, state Sen. Rosalyn Dance, in the June primary. He has no Republican challenger in next month’s election, making him a shoo-in.
Democrats feel achingly close to a majority in the Senate, where Republicans are defending a 20-19 edge with one vacancy.
If Democrats manage to draw even or take a one-seat advantage, then the formerly shunned and famously mercurial Morrissey becomes crucial to a Democratic hold on the majority.
“Most powerful man in Virginia,” is how conservative radio host John Fredericks put it. “He’s an independent thinker, not beholden to any party,” he said.
Morrissey’s mere presence in the Senate would have been unthinkable to Democrats in 2014 when they forced him to resign his seat in the House of Delegates after pleading guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Morrissey, then 56, had been accused of having sex with his 17-year-old receptionist, Myrna Warren.
A former prosecutor and defense lawyer, Morrissey has been jailed twice for punching someone, won an election from jail and has lost his law license in part because of the relationship with Warren. The two are now married and have three children together, and she introduced Saslaw at the fundraiser Wednesday night.
Democrats had worked hard to keep Morrissey from being the nominee for this Senate seat, which represents a sliver of Richmond, parts of Henrico and Chesterfield counties and the city of Petersburg.
Over the summer, Democrats began tip-toeing back to Morrissey. He had a beer with McAuliffe, as first reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and kept in contact with Gov. Ralph Northam’s chief of staff and the head of Northam’s political action committee. Last week, Northam’s PAC gave Morrissey $5,000.
“I don’t want to be so arrogant to say they’re wooing me, other than to say they’ve been very, very supportive,” Morrissey said in an interview.
He drove up to northern Virginia to chat with Saslaw, the most powerful Democrat in the Senate. “Let’s just say I was very candid,” Morrissey said. “I reviewed a few things that had occurred with me, how I felt I had been treated by the Democrats and he listened very attentively. I would say he was very sincere.”
Other senators reached out, including Republicans, he said. Morrissey is pro-life, and has been coy about how he would approach abortion-related issues in the General Assembly. But he declined to specify what he discussed with Republicans.
With the possibility of getting majorities in both the House and Senate in fall elections, Democrats can take major actions, he said. “We’ve gotta raise the minimum wage, gotta get common sense gun restrictions here in the state of Virginia and every vote is important.”