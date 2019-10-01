Pompeo shuns depositions; Trump asks why he can't 'learn everything' about whistleblower

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told House Democrats on Tuesday that State Department officials scheduled to appear this week for depositions before committees conducting the impeachment inquiry will not show up.
Pompeo’s refusal, relayed in a letter, came amid a spate of tweets from President Donald Trump, including one questioning why he is not “entitled to interview & learn everything about” a whistleblower whose identity is protected by federal statute.
Seeking to discredit the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry, House Republicans seized on Pompeo’s contention in the letter that Democratic staffers are trying to “intimidate” and “bully” State Department officials who play a role in U.S. relations with Ukraine.
“Democrats have been trying to impeach the president since the day he was sworn in,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said in a tweet. “Now they’re harassing civil servants at the State Department to try to achieve their objective. They’re putting their own political interests ahead of the country.”
His comments echoed those of two of Trump’s closest Republican allies in Congress, Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Mark Meadows of North Carolina. Meadows said in a tweet that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., has “made it clear House Democrats are willing to bully and intimidate career professionals as a means to their end goal of politically targeting @realDonald Trump.”
“It’s unacceptable. It’s damaging to the country. We won’t stand for it,” Meadows added.
Democrats offered a far different take on Pompeo’s letter, which said five State Department employees will not show up this week for depositions requested by House committees.
“If @realDonaldTrump and @SecPompeo were innocent, they would provide witnesses and information for the American people and Congress to clear their names,” tweeted Rep. Ted Lieu, D-Calif. “Instead, they are bullying the American people by obstructing Congress and hiding information.”
Trump again tweeted that his July call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was “PERFECT,” dismissing concern at the core of the whistleblower’s complaint that Trump pressed for an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.
In a spate of morning tweets, Trump also offered a visual reminder of the breadth of his support in the 2016 election, tweeting a map showing the U.S. counties that voted for him and daring Democrats to “try to impeach this.”
“So if the so-called ‘Whistleblower’ has all second hand information, and almost everything he has said about my ‘perfect’ call with the Ukrainian President is wrong (much to the embarrassment of Pelosi & Schiff), why aren’t we entitled to interview & learn everything about the Whistleblower, and also the person who gave all of the false information to him,” Trump tweeted. “This is simply about a phone conversation that could not have been nicer, warmer, or better.”
Andrew Bakaj, a lawyer representing Trump’s accuser, sent a letter Saturday to acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire expressing fear for his client’s safety.
Later Tuesday, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel accused House Democrats of attempting a coup d’etat. McDaniel took to Twitter to share an opinion piece written by former House speaker Newt Gingrich in which he argued that what Democrats are doing has “nothing to do with an impeachment.”
“This is a legislative coup d’etat. It is an effort by the hard left, the news media, and the deep state to destroy the president chosen by the American people,” Gingrich wrote.
“I couldn’t agree more!” McDaniel said in her tweet.