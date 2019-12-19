Questions swirl around timing, scope of anticipated Senate trial on impeachment

The day after President Donald Trump was impeached by House Democrats on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, questions swirled about the timing and scope of an anticipated Senate trial regarding his conduct toward Ukraine.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., held back Thursday from submitting to the Senate the articles of impeachment, insisting that, before she will do so, GOP leaders must provide the details about how they will conduct a “fair process” in the expected trial.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in a floor speech, criticized the House process as rushed and unfair and said Pelosi is “too afraid” to transmit “their shoddy work product.”
As for what the Senate would do, McConnell said, “It could not be clearer which outcome would serve the stabilizing, institution-preserving, fever-breaking role for which the United States Senate was created and which outcome would betray it.”
He added, “moments like this are why the United States Senate exists.”
The Kentucky Republican described Trump’s impeachment as “the most rushed, least thorough and most unfair impeachment inquiry in modern history.”
Meanwhile, Trump, who is just the third president in U.S. history to be impeached, praised Republican unity Thursday in opposing the move, saying that is “what people are talking about.”
Trump wants Senate Republicans to hold an impeachment trial so that he can be acquitted of the charges leveled against him by the House, according to White House officials and presidential advisers.
Some Democrats said it doesn’t make sense to send the articles to the Senate, because it is almost guaranteed that Trump will be found not guilty by the GOP-controlled chamber, allowing him to crow about the acquittal on the campaign trail.
White House lawyers said Thursday they are unsure what they would do if the House doesn’t send the articles of impeachment over to the Senate.
McConnell has argued to White House advisers and Trump that every witness request in a Senate trial would need to be approved by a majority vote, which could put some Senate Republicans in a difficult political spot, and that Democrats also could unearth information with their questioning, people familiar with the talks said.
But Trump is increasingly confident that the impeachment process is helping his reelection odds in swing states, according to aides.
White House officials said they still expect there will be a trial.
Senate Democrats pushed Thursday for a full trial and have noted McConnell’s recent comments that he is talking with the White House about it. They argue that Republicans do not plan to conduct a fair process.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said in an interview that he wants McConnell to allow witnesses, such as acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton, to testify.
“The whole process is preempted by Mitch McConnell colluding with the defendant,” Manchin said.
White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said Thursday that the White House is working with McConnell “to figure out the best way to move forward” with a Senate trial.
“We’re ready for anything,” Gidley said during an appearance on Fox News. “How that actually looks in the Senate, you know, we’ll wait and see. We’re working, obviously, with Mitch McConnell to figure out the best way to move forward. But let’s be clear, after that sham for months [in the House] ... do we really want to move forward with more of this in the Senate. I’d say not.”
Gidley said the talk of Pelosi withholding the articles marked the effective end of impeachment.
“I think this has come to an end, by this latest ploy, by this latest gimmick by Nancy Pelosi,” he said. “The people see right through this sham.”
Trump’s 2020 White House campaign sent a fundraising email to supporters Thursday, talking about the impeachment and describing House Democrats as “TRAITORS.”
In the email, sent under the subject line “Make them pay,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale wrote that Democrats “have declared open war on American democracy,” using words Trump used in a letter to Pelosi this week.
“229 Democratic TRAITORS voted to impeach President Trump for NO REASON other than the fact that they don’t like him,” Parscale writes in the letter. “The American people elected President Trump, but Democrats and the FAKE NEWS still can’t accept it.”
Trump’s campaign also seized on comments Rep. Jim Clyburn made earlier Thursday on CNN. The South Carolina Democrat had criticized McConnell’s recent remark that a Senate trial would be inherently political, likening the Senate leader’s position to that of someone saying, “Let’s give him a trial and hang him.”
But in its tweet, the Trump campaign said Clyburn had said “Hang him!” in reference to Trump. “This hatred and anger is out of control!” the tweet read.