Rep. John Lewis says he has Stage 4 pancreatic cancer

Rep. John Lewis, a Democrat from Georgia, announced Sunday that doctors diagnosed him with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, which typically has a poor prognosis.

Lewis said he planned to return to Washington soon to continue working and to undergo treatment over the next several weeks. He said he might miss some votes during that time.

One percent of patients live five years after a diagnosis of Stage 4 pancreatic cancer, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. The average patient with that diagnosis lives for about a year.

“While I am clear-eyed about the prognosis, doctors have told me that recent medical advances have made this type of cancer treatable in many cases, that treatment options are no longer as debilitating as they once were, and that I have a fighting chance,” Lewis said in a statement.

Lewis said he planned to fight the disease for his constituents.

“I have been in some kind of fight — for freedom, equality, basic human rights — for nearly my entire life,” he said. “I have never faced a fight quite like the one I have now.”

