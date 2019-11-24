Security forces raid offices of one of Egypt's last independent publications

CAIRO — Egyptian security agents stormed into the offices of an outspoken online publication on Sunday and detained its staff for several hours, a day after one of its editors was arrested, the media site said.
The targeting of Mada Masr, one of the few remaining independent media entities in the country, marks another sharp blow to press and personal freedoms in Egypt.
At 1.30 p.m. Sunday, nine plainclothes security agents entered the publication’s downtown Cairo premises and immediately confiscated laptops and phones, the media site said on Twitter. The journalists were not permitted to leave the newsroom, according to the site, and their attorney was not allowed to visit them. The security agents later briefly arrested the site’s top editor and two journalists.
The journalists in the newsroom included at least one American citizen as well as two Europeans. A French television crew there to film a story also was caught in the sweep.
Early Saturday, four plainclothes security officers arrested Shady Zalat, an editor at Mada Masr, entering his home without presenting an arrest warrant, the media site said. The agents confiscated the laptops of Zalat and his wife, as well as work documents and his cellphone, before taking him to an unknown location.
Zalat was released Sunday evening. Security forces, according to the media site, dropped him off on the side of a busy highway that circles Cairo.
Mada Masr was only the latest target of a widening crackdown by the government of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. Since Sept. 20, when small but rare street protests flared up against Sissi, the government has arrested more than 4,400 people, including activists, political opposition, even children and some foreigners, according to human rights activists.
This year, the Committee to Protect Journalists, or CPJ, ranked Egypt among the world’s top jailers of journalists. The Sissi government has blocked hundreds of websites deemed too outspoken or critical of the regime, including Mada Masr.
At least eight journalists have been arrested since the September protests, according to CPJ.
Mada Masr is widely seen in Egypt and across the Arab world as among the most reputable news organizations, unafraid to investigate sensitive subjects such as corruption, human rights or the internal workings of the Egyptian state.
“Mada has shown nothing but courage in reporting the news against all odds and in the face of brutal repression,” Sherif Mansour, CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa program coordinator, said in a statement denouncing Sunday’s raid.
It is unclear what prompted the raid. But Mada Masr reported last week that Mahmoud al-Sissi, one of the president’s sons, had been removed from a senior position in the intelligence services and dispatched to a diplomatic job in Moscow. It was seen as a demotion and a blow to his father’s efforts to bolster his son’s influence.
“Egypt’s last remaining independent news outlet was apparently too much for President (Sissi),” tweeted Kenneth Roth, executive director of Human Rights Watch. “Its most recent scoop: showing how (Sissi’s) efforts to build a dynasty were thwarted, with his son sent to Moscow.”
Egyptian authorities could not be reached for comment, but they have publicly said that those arrested since September were influenced by fake social media posts and forces plotting against Egypt.
On Sunday, the security agents appeared to be looking for any evidence to use against Mada Masr. They confiscated journalists’ identification cards and ordered some to unlock their phones and laptops, the media site said.
Lina Attalah, the site’s top editor, and other staffers were questioned by the agents over several hours. Also questioned was the France 24 television crew, who later left with French Embassy representatives.
By late afternoon, all the journalists were allowed to leave. But Attalah and two other staffers were taken to a police station in the Cairo enclave of Dokki, the news site reported. All three were later released.