Sources: DOJ look at Russia probe origins now an investigation of criminal activity

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department is now scrutinizing the U.S. government’s Russia investigation as a criminal matter, rather than an administrative one.
According to a person familiar with the investigation, the federal prosecutor tapped by Attorney General William Barr to examine the origins of the FBI’s probe of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign now considers his work an investigation of criminal activity.
The Associated Press reported Friday that a person who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed the shift in the investigation to a criminal probe.
Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham was assigned in May to review the FBI’s investigation. He is examining what led the federal government to open a counterintelligence investigation into the Trump presidential campaign and the roles that various countries played in that U.S. probe. Durham also is investigating whether the surveillance and intelligence-gathering methods used during the investigation were legal and appropriate.
Trump has long slammed the investigation, saying there was political bias at the FBI and that the inquiry was part of a “witch hunt” to discredit him and his presidency.
Durham was to look specifically at whether the U.S. government’s “intelligence collection activities” in the probe of possible coordination between Trump’s campaign and Russia were “lawful and appropriate,” a person familiar with the matter said when Durham was appointed in May. His appointment came amid calls from Trump and his allies to investigate the FBI personnel, and those in special counsel Robert Mueller’s office, who were involved in the probe of Trump’s campaign.
At the time, the Justice Department’s inspector general was conducting a similar inquiry. Durham’s appointment was noteworthy because he, unlike the inspector general, is a federal prosecutor and has the ability to charge people with crimes.
It is unclear what potential crimes are being investigated or what prompted the change. However, the designation as a formal criminal investigation gives Durham the ability to issue subpoenas, empanel a grand jury, compel witnesses to give testimony and to bring federal criminal charges.
It was not clear Friday if a grand jury has been convened.
People familiar with the probe would not say when the change to a criminal investigation occurred, what specific crimes or people Durham is homing in on or what evidence he has found. They, like others in this matter, spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Federal law enforcement generally needs some indication that a crime has occurred to open a criminal investigation — although the standard for doing so is low, and the decision is not reviewed by a court.
Spokespeople for the FBI and Justice Department would not comment for this report.
Asked about the investigation on Friday, Trump said, “I can’t tell you what’s happening,” but “I will tell you this: I think you’re going to see a lot of really bad things. I think you’ll see things that nobody would have believed.”
Trump’s allies noted that the designation of Durham’s probe as criminal — first reported Thursday night by The New York Times — was a possible indication that the well-respected federal prosecutor has found evidence of wrongdoing.
“Those who damaged America and broke the law to spread this hoax are about to face accountability,” Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., tweeted.
The president’s opponents responded by saying that the development shows Durham’s work has been politicized. In recent months, Trump and Barr have made efforts to get other countries to cooperate in the U.S. Attorney’s investigation.
“These reports, if true, raise profound new concerns that the Department of Justice under AG Barr has lost its independence and become a vehicle for President Trump’s political revenge,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said in a joint statement. “If the Department of Justice may be used as a tool of political retribution, or to help the President with a political narrative for the next election, the rule of law will suffer new and irreparable damage.”
The change to a criminal probe also was criticized as groundless and dangerous by the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, which has conducted its own investigation in largely bipartisan fashion, in contrast to the House.
“Senate Intel is wrapping up a three-year bipartisan investigation, and we’ve found nothing remotely justifying this,” Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., tweeted Friday. “Mr. Barr’s ‘investigation’ has already jeopardized key international intelligence partnerships. He needs to come before Congress and explain himself.”
White House counselor Kellyanne Conway insisted Friday that the review is not political and serves the public.
“Were other people at the highest levels of the DOJ and the FBI using that office and betraying the public trust to try to interfere in the 2016 election? Was there obstruction of justice? Was there destruction of evidence? I think we all have an interest in knowing that,” she said.
The Washington Post reported last month that Barr traveled overseas to speak to British and Italian intelligence officials. Trump urged Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison to provide assistance to the Justice Department investigation, according to people familiar with the matter.
In Italy, people familiar with the matter said, Barr asked intelligence officials about Joseph Mifsud, a mysterious European professor whose conversation with an adviser to Trump’s 2016 campaign reportedly helped launch the FBI investigation into possible collusion with Russia.
Some conservatives have adopted the theory that Mifsud was working to set up the Trump campaign when he boasted to campaign adviser George Papadopoulos about having “dirt” on Democrat Hillary Clinton in the form of “thousands of emails” — before Russia’s alleged hacking of Democrats was publicly known. It has been reported that, when the FBI learned of that conversation some months later, it opened a case.
Papadopoulos has asserted that Mifsud is “an Italian intelligence asset who the CIA weaponized.” Italian officials, though, apparently told Barr they had no involvement in the matter.
In May, Trump ordered U.S. intelligence agencies to cooperate with the Justice Department’s examination of the Russia probe. Durham has interviewed some of those involved in the investigation — although he has not yet talked to many who would seem to be major players.
Former CIA director John Brennan told NBC News recently that Durham has expressed his intent to interview him and a number of other current and former intelligence officials involved in the Russia case, including former director of national intelligence James Clapper Jr.