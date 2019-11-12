Trump administration tells Supreme Court it 'owns' DACA program

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration told Supreme Court justices on Tuesday that it has decided the program that shields from deportation young undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children should end, regardless of its legality, and there would be no point in asking it again to come up with additional justifications.
“We own this,” Solicitor General Noel Francisco told the court during a more than 80-minute oral argument over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which President Barack Obama authorized through executive order in 2012 to immigrants brought to the United States as children.
His arguments seemed to resonate with the court’s majority conservatives.
Nearly 700,000 people are enrolled in the program, which provides a renewable grant of protection from deportation and carries with it a work authorization. But Francisco said the Department of Homeland Security disagrees with providing such a large classification of people with immunity from laws that usually would demand their removal.
Lower courts have alleged that President Donald Trump’s decision in 2017 to terminate the program was based on a faulty belief that the program was legally and constitutionally defective. They also have ruled that the administration has failed to provide reasons for ending it that courts and the public can judge.
Francisco disputed that. While a memo outlining termination of the program relied exclusively on the view that the program is illegal, he said, a subsequent agenda memo invited by a judge during the litigation supplied other reasons. There would be no point in requiring the administration to repeat that step, Francisco said.
Trump has said it is necessary for the Supreme Court to agree with the administration’s view to get congressional Democrats back to the negotiating table to come up with a more permanent solution.
In general, the court’s liberals seemed skeptical of the administration’s actions, while the conservatives seemed open to the idea that it has the power to terminate a program established by an executive order. The court’s decision is likely to take months.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor mentioned Trump directly, and highlighted conflicting statements about DACA recipients.
At one point, she said, Trump told the so-called “dreamers” that “they were safe under him,” she told Francisco. Then, abruptly, the administration said it would be ending the program in a short time, giving them “six months to destroy your lives.”
Other liberal justices also wondered whether the government has more of a responsibility to say why it was ending a program that, according to dozens of briefs in the case, universities, cities, employers and the recipients themselves have come to rely on.
But Francisco said that even Obama described the program as a temporary, “stopgap” measure. Recipients must reapply every two years, he said, or the benefits expire on their own.
Washington lawyer Theodore Olson, arguing on behalf of a coalition of businesses, civil rights groups, universities and individuals, said DACA is different from most programs, because the government “invited them into the program.” Olson, a solicitor general under former president George W. Bush, said the recipients have identified themselves and made their deportation easier.
Chief Justice John Roberts said deportation is unlikely — the government wouldn’t have the resources to undertake such a mass action. The real issue, he said, is work authorization.
The Trump administration moved to scuttle the DACA program in 2017, after Texas and other states threatened to sue to force its end. Then-attorney general Jeff Sessions advised the Department of Homeland Security that the program was probably unlawful and could not be defended.
Sessions based that decision on a ruling by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in New Orleans, which said another Obama program protecting immigrants was beyond the president’s constitutional powers. The Supreme Court deadlocked 4 to 4 in 2016 when considering the issue.
Olson said that advice from Sessions gave the department no other option but to end the program. The court should require the administration to start over, he said, and give reasoned arguments for why it is in the country’s best interests to end the program.