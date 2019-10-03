Trump says China should investigate Bidens; former Ukraine envoy testifies on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Thursday called on Ukraine and China to investigate former vice president Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in relation to the younger Biden’s business dealings during the tenure of the former vice president.
Trump’s comments came as Kurt Volker, who resigned last week as the Trump administration’s special envoy for Ukraine, was being interviewed behind closed doors in front of three House committees as part of the Democrat-led impeachment inquiry.
Volker was among the officials mentioned by name in the whistleblower report raising concern about Trump’s July phone call in which the president asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Biden and his son.
In a television interview that aired earlier in the day, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., accused her Republican colleagues of being loyal to Trump and not the U.S. Constitution.
Trump suggested Thursday that another foreign country should investigate the Bidens, even though House Democrats have launched an impeachment inquiry against him over his request that the Ukrainian president do the same.
Biden is a 2020 presidential candidate.
“China should start an investigation into the Bidens, because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine,” Trump told reporters.
Trump’s allegations regarding Hunter Biden and China center on the younger Biden joining the board of an investment firm whose partners included Chinese entities while his father was vice president.
Asked what he wanted from Zelensky, Trump said, “If they were honest about it, they would start a major investigation into the Bidens.”
Trump added: “Likewise, China should start an investigation into the Bidens.”
Asked if he had asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to investigate the Bidens, Trump replied: “I haven’t, but it’s certainly something we should start thinking about.”
Trump also told reporters he had fired former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch because he “heard very bad things about her.”
Yovanovitch was recalled from her position in Ukraine this year amid a flurry of political attacks by conservative news media and allies of the president, including Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who targeted her with accusations and argued that she “should be part of the investigation as part of the collusion.”
Yovanovitch is scheduled to appear before three House committees on Oct. 11 as part of the impeachment inquiry.
As Volker was scheduled to begin his deposition, Giuliani took to Twitter to accuse the Democrat-led committees of conducting a “Star Chamber” and shared a text exchange with Volker.
In his tweet, Giuliani echoed complaints of Republican lawmakers about their limited role in the proceedings.
“This is a Star Chamber, illicit and part of their conspiracy to violate constitutional rights condoned by their media lap dogs,” Giuliani added. “Kurt did nothing wrong.”
He included a text exchange with Volker in which Volker asked Giuliani if he were “back stateside” and suggested they “get together.”
In subsequent tweets, Giuliani shared other text messages about arranging meetings.
On Thursday, the committees examined Volker’s role in facilitating contact between Giuliani and officials of the Ukrainian government in the summer.
Pelosi, speaking to ABC News, derided her Republican colleagues for attacks on the inquiry she launched last week.
“When I took the oath of office to support and defend the Constitution, as my colleagues have done as well, I did not say I will do this as long as the Republicans can understand the Constitution,” Pelosi said. “So the fact that their loyalty is to Trump and not to the Constitution is not going to slow down or impair our ability to keep the republic.”
During the interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, Pelosi also pushed back on a Republican argument that Trump’s call with Zelensky was not problematic because there was no explicit “quid pro quo” between providing U.S. military aid to Ukraine and investigating the Bidens.
Trump’s call, in which he asked Zelensky for a “favor,” came shortly after the Trump administration suspended congressionally approved aid.
“First of all, it’s not necessary,” Pelosi said of a “quid pro quo.”