Water rate hike hearings Oct 16, 2021

Upcoming Public Service Commission hearings on proposed West Virginia American Water rate increases:
• Public comment, 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 2, commission hearing room, Charleston; 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 26, Memorial Building, Fayetteville
• Evidentiary hearing, 9:30 a.m. Nov. 3, hearing room, Charleston

Both hearings in Charleston are scheduled to be livestreamed.