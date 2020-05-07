You are the owner of this article.
West Virginia health centers awarded $9.8 million for COVID-19 testing

Federal rants totaling $9.8 million have been awarded to 28 health centers across the state.

The funding is designed to increase testing capabilities in order to track the spread and impact of the coronavirus. 

Grants to West Virginia health centers and clinics ranged from $113,389 awarded to the Mountaineer Community Health Center in Paw Paw, Morgan County, to $1.2 million awarded to Valley Health Systems of Huntington. 

Kanawha Valley recipients of the funding included Cabin Creek Health Systems at Dawes, $394,619, and WomenCare Inc. of Scott Depot, $583,624.

