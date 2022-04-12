The political news of the week centers around Jeremiah Samples, who until last Thursday afternoon served as deputy secretary for the Department of Health and Human Resources -- a post he'd held since 2017. Samples told news media he was fired, but the state health agency has refused to comment further than an acknowledgement that he's no longer with DHHR.
Reporter Caity Coyne wrote in Tuesday's Gazette-Mail that Gov. Jim Justice and Secretary Bill Crouch had limited comments on Samples' exit. Coyne reported that Crouch had vehemently opposed splitting DHHR into two separate agencies, which a bill Justice recently vetoed would have accomplished. Samples did not reference this bill in a letter explaining his firing, but said he and Crouch had different opinions on the direction of the agency.
Samples' fate now rests with the Legislature, who could somewhat avenge Samples by overriding Justice's veto on the split bill, as well as commenting on-the-record on Crouch's leadership of the agency. Will lawmakers use this opportunity to call for reform, or will they speak highly of the man but refuse to fight in his absence?
Finally, elections across West Virginia are creeping up ever so slightly. Visit this link to see who is running in your local elections, as well as your new delegates and senators, since this will be the first election with new state-level maps. The Gazette-Mail has sent questionnaires to dozens of candidates, and you can find their responses here.