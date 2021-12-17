It is officially holiday crunch time. It will take a miracle to get everything done. Or maybe just a few words of encouragement from America’s favorite soccer coach — more on that in a minute.
Fortunately, there is still time to give the gift of something delicious from your kitchen, even to yourself. We will get to that last part in a minute, too.
In the final stages of the holiday countdown, I inevitably discard my to-do lists. This moment comes with relief. What is done is done, and what isn’t, well, it just isn’t. At this point, it is time to simplify and enjoy. After all, the holiday season is not about ticking lists. It is about spending time together and showing others we care.
I keep a supply of homemade goodies for unexpected guests, friends, neighbors, and holiday hosts. For that, only a few pantry staples are needed. With the right recipes, they come together in a snap.
I often share a savory indulgence — spiced pecans. They are easy to whip up in large batches, perfect for having on hand for last minute gifts and are a much-appreciated treat for health conscious loved ones. They offer a satisfying, salty crunch amidst a myriad of holiday sweets.
Breakfast is another opportunity to focus on those you love, and to do it, you can use simple recipes that are prepped in advance. Overnight breakfast casseroles make use of cubed bread, which soak up egg and milk while you sleep and bake to puffy, golden perfection the following morning.
This homemade gift is as much for you as it is for everyone it serves. With a house full of children and guests, you need only slide breakfast into the oven, rather than scurrying about in the kitchen and missing the fun … or precious sleep. Even if you don’t have a houseful, overnight breakfast casseroles still appeal. Share the Egg Strata or French Toast Casserole with a friend or helpful neighbor.
Pulling together holiday baking when time and energy are dwindling doesn’t mean you can’t have a little magic, too. I recently watched two entire seasons of the Apple TV+ award winning show “Ted Lasso,” which until a few weeks ago, I hadn’t realized gained a surprisingly large following during the pandemic.
I’d somehow missed this comedic hit about a hayseed American football coach leading a much loved London “football” (known as soccer to us) team despite understanding little about the sport. Lasso, with his trademark bushy mustache and folksy insights, is gentle, curious and as concerned with our humanity as he is about winning soccer games. It is a humorous and kind-hearted escape into a hopeful world.
Binge watching instantly turned into binge baking when I saw Lasso’s “biscuits with the boss.” As central to the show as its upbeat, can-do main character, are his homemade biscuits. Fans of the program will recognize the biscuits which Lasso brings to his boss each morning to win her over. But you don’t have to watch the show to appreciate the scrumptious biscuits.
These biscuits are the British variety — gravy need not apply here. They are buttery, slightly sweet shortbread cookies, with a rather soft, crumbly snap when broken in two. They are named shortbread because of the amount of shortening, or in this case butter, used.
Ted Lasso isn’t the only thing I’ve missed. After 25+ years of baking, I had no idea how versatile shortbread biscuit dough is. These biscuits are, well, boss. With only five ingredients, shortbread dough can work miracles, including coming together in a cinch. Shortbread biscuits are only the beginning of uses for this dough. It makes delicious slice and bake cookies or can be rolled and cut into shapes ready for icing, sprinkles or dipping in chocolate.
Early in the show, with odds stacked against him, Lasso hangs a small, crooked sign in the locker room that says, “BELIEVE.” At a critical moment later, he tells his players, “Do you believe in miracles? Hope is a miracle.” Like a child in front of a plate of cookies, I can’t help myself.
Lasso’s homespun wisdom resonates and I am all in. His BELIEVE sign reminds me that the holiday season isn’t only about showing others how much we care for them, but also the belief in optimism, hope … and assurance that there is time for last minute gifts from the kitchen, too.