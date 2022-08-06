Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20220807-gm-culinary_Omelet in a Mug.jpg
Faster than a drive-thru: the Omelet in a Mug is ready in 90 seconds.

 SARAH LONG | Courtesy photo

It’s that time of year when college students leave home and head away to school. Just don’t count on them eating all their meals in the cafeteria.

My daughter attended a large flagship, out-of-state university and my son attends a large, similarly sized in-state university. Both kids reported that the food was good for about a week then went downhill fast.

Sarah Long is the author of the cookbook “College Cooking 101: Fast Food Without a Kitchen.” You can contact her at SarahHLongAuthor@gmail.com and follow her on social media on facebook @SarahHLongAuthor, Instagram @CollegeCooking101, and Twitter @SarahHLong1.

