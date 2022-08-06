It’s that time of year when college students leave home and head away to school. Just don’t count on them eating all their meals in the cafeteria.
My daughter attended a large flagship, out-of-state university and my son attends a large, similarly sized in-state university. Both kids reported that the food was good for about a week then went downhill fast.
It also appeared to me that the food being served at the parent-attended orientation events was not the same food being served to my students when school started. In addition to the food not being what my kids had hoped, there was no way they were having breakfast in the cafeteria as they would have had to wake up over an hour early and walk in the opposite direction of their morning class, then wait in line to eat.
They both decided early on to fix the day’s first meal in their rooms. These reasons are why I always tell parents to never buy the “all access”, most expensive meal plan, as you will not get your money’s worth.
Eating in a dorm room where there is not a kitchen is a challenge. But there are creative ways to cook without a stove or oven. These tips translate well to anyone cooking for one, including those in assisted living, high school students and apartment dwellers.
Where to Start
College students who want to cook in their rooms will need a refrigerator. If it’s not an option to rent one, it’s an excellent investment to purchase a small one.
I also tell parents and students to check the housing webpage for what cooking appliances are NOT allowed. They will always tell you what is disallowed and everything else is fair game.
Microwave
If you can rent a microwave for your student, do it. This appliance can make anything from pasta to burritos. Those living alone will love that cooking eggs in a mug in the microwave is quick and doesn’t dirty a pan. Making an omelet or egg in a mug also gives it the perfect circle shape to put on a bagel or English muffin to take on the go. I bought my son a microwave rice and pasta cooker for under $20 on Amazon.com. He used it a few times a week and made pasta, gnocchi and stir fries in his microwave. Instead of cleaning pots and pans, this small bowl can easily be hand-washed or tossed into the dishwasher.
Blender
Don’t forget that a blender can make a complete meal that is easy to take on the go. The peanut butter and jelly smoothie recipe I’m sharing here is probably one of the recipes I’ve gotten the most positive comments about. My friend Shelley’s college son lived on drinking these for brunch on his way to class his freshman year. Another great blender meal is to mix almond milk, Greek yogurt and fruit together. This is a great, quick protein-packed meal on the go.
Other small appliances
One of my favorite small appliances is the Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich maker that makes Egg McMuffin look a-likes. Swapping ingredients like adding ham instead of Canadian bacon or just cooking the egg with cheese makes this more versatile than you’d think. The little instruction booklet that comes with this appliance has enough recipes to last a few weeks and can give you an idea of how to swap ingredients.
While marketing my book, I was asked to be on a few podcast interviews. My favorite one by far had a fun-loving host who told me stories of how his daughter had cooked in her dorm with a waffle maker. She had been gifted the appliance for graduation and quickly learned she could make brownies, omelets, pizza, quesadillas and chocolate chip cookies to name just a few of the goodies she cooked. Never underestimate the cooking potential of a small appliance combined with a college student’s ingenuity.
Keurig or other coffee maker
Don’t forget this appliance as a source for hot water. It’s a great way to make a quick cup of soup, ramen, oatmeal or jello. Stock up on items where you just add hot water to make easy meals.
Toaster
This year as my son moves from dorm to apartment living, a toaster oven is a must have. If you are cooking for one or two, you can cook salmon, nachos, or even a small batch of homemade cookies in a toaster oven. If your budget allows, getting one that doubles as an air fryer maximizes your options. Adding foil to the tray before baking makes cleaning easy as you toss the foil away and the tray is still clean.
Picking up free condiments when cooking for one
I encourage my kids to pick up items such as crackers, oatmeal and ketchup/ mustard packets from the cafeteria to keep in their room. With some green pepper from the salad bar, they can be well on their way to the ingredients for making meatloaf in a mug in the microwave. Grabbing a snack for later, like a piece of fresh fruit, could be a great snack or the main ingredient for tomorrow’s smoothie.
Using food as a tool to meet people
One of the emails I received early on was a mom whose daughter used food to meet other girls in her dorm. Her daughter was shy and with the closed dorm room doors that exist due to heightened security, she had not met anyone in her floor other than her roommate.
She made a pizza dip in a small crockpot and put notes in the doors in her hall to join her and roommate for a study break when it had finished cooking at 8 pm. Several showed up and she ended up meeting her best friend. It’s a nice reminder to those in assisted living or apartments too that food brings people together.
Don’t let cooking for one or the lack of a full kitchen intimidate you. If my kids eat a breakfast they have cooked themselves and get to sleep a little longer, they call that a win. If it also saves money on the college meal plan, it’s a win for us both.