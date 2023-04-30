“Wineberry” is one of those beautiful, ethereal words for me that conjures up images of other delicious foods like “Cosmic Crisp” apples and “Orange Blossom” honey in my mind.
Wine? Berry? Yes. Please.
Updated: April 29, 2023 @ 11:36 pm
It is not, however, a berry specifically used to make wine; instead, its name is likely derived from a general Middle English term for grape or berry and reflects its deep red color.
Wineberries grow wild through the Appalachian Mountains along roadsides, thickets, trails, creeks and edges of fields.
Also known as “wine raspberry,” wineberries originated in Eastern Asia and were introduced to the United States in 1890 for their raspberry-like fruit. The shrub is still used today by berry breeders but is classified as an invasive species in Appalachia due to how well it took to the region.
It adapts so well, in fact, that it can crowd out other native species. But, many beloved plants are also invasive species: Pokeweed. Dandelion. Garlic Mustard.
Wineberries have a sweet and tart, raspberry-like flavor, which lends itself well to both savory and sweet dishes, like:
The versatility of wineberries has been valuable to Appalachia historically, culturally and economically. They have been an accessible food source for local communities — everything from making wineberry desserts for community functions to bottling wineberry jam to be sold by small-scale producers at farmers markets.
Wineberries are a sign of summertime in the mountains. The leaves have been produced and the shrubs are flowering now. Soon, wineberries will be growing on long, thorny canes covered with fine, red hairs through August.
For many people in Appalachia, wineberries hold a special place in their heart. Whether berry picking is a beloved summer tradition or creating recipes together holds deep memories, families and friends gather together to explore the mountains and search for the best spots to harvest wineberries. It’s a great way to get outdoors, appreciate the natural beauty of the region, while also bringing home a delicious and healthy snack.
Candace Nelson is a marketing professional living in Charleston. She is the author of the book “The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll,” from WVU Press. In her free time, Nelson blogs about Appalachian food culture at CandaceLately.com. Find her on Twitter at @Candace07 or email CandaceRNelson@gmail.com.
