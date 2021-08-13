Ball Toyota of Charleston owner Shawn Ball and dealership General Manager Bud Dickson have been selected as 2021 United Way of Central West Virginia Helping Hand Award winners.
United Way of Central West Virginia officials made the announcement of the award at their July 19 annual board meeting in Charleston.
Ball and Dickson were jointly recognized for their outstanding and ongoing efforts to support the United Way of Central West Virginia, particularly in recent months during the COVID-19 crisis.
“The Ball Toyota team jumped into action when asked to unload 10 tractor-trailers of pallets of MRE shipments from FEMA,” UWCWV Resource Development Director Kristi Wheeler said in a release. “The dealership generously housed the shipments for many months and assisted in the loading and transport to shelters and food pantries statewide.
“The team also donated supplies and offered to lend a hand in delivery of clothing and basic necessities. Ball Toyota also hosted numerous vaccine clinics for Cabin Creek Health Systems and FamilyCare in their event center. United Way and other nonprofit organizations continue to use this event space free of charge,” Wheeler said.
“Shawn and Bud epitomize what the Helping Hand Award was meant to be: Someone who gives of their time and talents to assist whenever called. They never hesitated and worked tirelessly to support us month after month. We couldn’t have done it without them,” UWCWV President Margaret O’Neal said in the release.
Ball Toyota of Charleston is located at 1905 Patrick Street Plaza on Charleston’s West Side.