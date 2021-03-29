Walker Chevrolet is celebrating it’s third year operating the Nitro dealership, and according to owner Gene Walker and his team, things have never been better.
“We’ve worked through the pandemic to have the greatest year we’ve ever had,” Walker said.
And after a year of scarcity, new inventory is flowing in – including 55 new Silverado trucks over the next few weeks.
“The Silverado is still our number one seller,” said Scott Linville, general sales manager. “They sell almost as fast as we get them in. Plus, we’re having a huge springtime sale to coincide with the stimulus money people are getting.”
This means customers in the market for used vehicles will also benefit. “As the new inventory sells, we will get an abundance of trade-ins. Right now, trade-in vehicles are worth more than they’ve ever been because of the shortage,” said General Manager Frank McClung. “We have a large selection of used vehicles – trucks, cars, SUVs – you name it, we’ve got it.”
Walker spent more many years at C&O Motors in St. Albans, where he made a lot of friends. He still presents the same image he has for nearly 50 years in the retail industry. “I’m here every day, usually sitting out by the front desk. I talk to all my customers,” he said.
“Between the three of us, we know about everybody who walks through the door,” Gene said, referring to his team of Frank and Scott. “Scotty’s been with me for 35 years. Frank for 15 or 20. We run it as a family business.
“We try to make friends one deal at a time, just like we say in our slogan.”
Among other offerings, Scott said Chevy has some hot SUVs. “Sales of SUVs are coming in a strong second,” he said. “Especially the Tahoe and Suburban, which have been redesigned for 2021.” Other SUVs in Chevy’s lineup are Trax, Trailblazer, Equinox, Traverse and the sporty Blazer.
Walker Chevrolet also is known for its quality service. “Our service department and body shop have been open all through the pandemic,” Frank said. “We give great service.”
For more information about Walker Chevrolet, call 304-769-9902 or visit www.walkerchevroletwv.com.