agate WVSU men's box for Agate Mar 12, 2022 56 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Saturday's summaryNCAA Division II Atlantic RegionAt Indiana, Pa.QuarterfinalWest Virginia State 103, West Liberty 94, OTWest Virginia State (24-7)Abram 9-20 5-6 26, Moore 6-12 3-4 15, Jones 7-12 1-2 16, Jordan 8-14 3-4 22, Pittman 4-8 7-9 15, Jenkins 2-9 1-2 6, Lewis 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 37-77 20-27 103.West Liberty (29-3)McKinney 3-5 1-2 7, Butler 7-15 4-7 19, Kovacevic 3-8 2-2 8, Montague 2-8 2-2 7, Robinson 13-24 0-1 29, Yoakum 6-16 2-2 15, Denbow 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 3-6 0-1 6, Sarson 0-1 0-0 0, Rasile 1-4 0-0 3. Totals: 38-88 11-17 94.Halftime score: West Liberty 46, West Virginia State 42. End of regulation: 88-88.3-point goals: WVSU 9-17 (Abram 3-7, Moore 0-1, Jones 1-2, Jordan 3-3, Jenkins 1-3, Lewis 1-1; WL 7-35 (McKinney 0-1, Butler 1-5, Yoakum 1-7, Kovacevic 0-2, Robinson 3-8, Montague 1-6, Denbow 0-1, Sarson 0-1, Rasile 1-4. Rebounds: WVSU 51 (Jordan 12, Moore 11, Pittman 9), WL 45 (Kovacevic 11, Butler 9). Assists: WVSU 16 (Abram 8, Jones 4), WL 19 (Butler 5, McKinney 4, Yoakum 4). Turnovers: WVSU 22, WL 19. Fouls: WVSU 15, WL 24. Fouled out: Montague. Attendence: 317. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags West Virginia Pa. Sport Summary Indiana Quarterfinal Men Liberty Recommended for you Latest News Statehouse Beat: Shrinking government, expanding woe Measures once subject of heated debate likely headed for quiet deaths in Legislature West Virginia rifle finishes sixth at NCAA Championships WV leaders prioritize oil and gas production over renewables after Russian oil ban, risking long-term fossil fuel dependence agate WVSU men's box for Agate Chris Ellis: Special weekend is for the dogs Rick Steelhammer: To boldly go where no can has ever gone before: Coke launches new flavor Davis’ walkoff helps WVU split Friday’s doubleheader Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: March 12, 2022 Daily Mail WV Area sleep centers focus on remedying disorders and related health risks WVU sleep medicine program deemed a ‘game changer’ for hospitalized patients Olde Main renaissance boosts St. Albans Inside and outside, St. Albans event roster prospers for 2022 More Appalachians getting squeezed out of affordable housing