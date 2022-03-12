Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Saturday's summary

NCAA Division II Atlantic Region

At Indiana, Pa.

Quarterfinal

West Virginia State 103, West Liberty 94, OT

West Virginia State (24-7)

Abram 9-20 5-6 26, Moore 6-12 3-4 15, Jones 7-12 1-2 16, Jordan 8-14 3-4 22, Pittman 4-8 7-9 15, Jenkins 2-9 1-2 6, Lewis 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 37-77 20-27 103.

West Liberty (29-3)

McKinney 3-5 1-2 7, Butler 7-15 4-7 19, Kovacevic 3-8 2-2 8, Montague 2-8 2-2 7, Robinson 13-24 0-1 29, Yoakum 6-16 2-2 15, Denbow 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 3-6 0-1 6, Sarson 0-1 0-0 0, Rasile 1-4 0-0 3. Totals: 38-88 11-17 94.

Halftime score: West Liberty 46, West Virginia State 42. End of regulation: 88-88.

3-point goals: WVSU 9-17 (Abram 3-7, Moore 0-1, Jones 1-2, Jordan 3-3, Jenkins 1-3, Lewis 1-1; WL 7-35 (McKinney 0-1, Butler 1-5, Yoakum 1-7, Kovacevic 0-2, Robinson 3-8, Montague 1-6, Denbow 0-1, Sarson 0-1, Rasile 1-4. Rebounds: WVSU 51 (Jordan 12, Moore 11, Pittman 9), WL 45 (Kovacevic 11, Butler 9). Assists: WVSU 16 (Abram 8, Jones 4), WL 19 (Butler 5, McKinney 4, Yoakum 4). Turnovers: WVSU 22, WL 19. Fouls: WVSU 15, WL 24. Fouled out: Montague. Attendence: 317.

