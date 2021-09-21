West Virginia bandit Jared Bartlett certainly made a significant impact during the Mountaineers’ 27-21 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday and in addition to piling up stats, he’s piling up awards as well.
On Tuesday, Bartlett was named the winner of the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week award, becoming the first Mountaineer to bring home the honor since safety Karl Joseph in September of 2015.
That award came on the heels of winning the Big 12 Conference defensive player of the week honor, and it’s all been warranted after Bartlett came up with three sacks, five tackles and a forced fumble against the Hokies.
But as impressive as the performance was, so too was the diagnosis of the Virginia Tech offense by Bartlett and the trust shown in it by WVU defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley.
“We’d been playing some twist games with him and we let him straight rush,” WVU coach Neal Brown said during press conferences on Tuesday. “And he asked for it. Credit to him. He told Coach Lesley -- we ran some up-and-unders with him, some line stunts with him early in the contest, and he said, ‘Let me rush the edge.’ And he did and he had great success.”
That success spearheaded a largely successful day from the Mountaineer defense as a whole as it piled up 10 tackles for loss and six sacks while limiting a vaunted Hokies backfield to 103 yards rushing. Outside of being burned on a couple of third-and-long plays, WVU was solid nearly all day and certainly turned in its best overall performance of the season.
Brown said that was true of Bartlett as well.
“He had a great summer, he had a really good fall camp and he did not play as well the first two games for whatever reason,” Brown said. “He just didn’t have a good feel, and then last week his Tuesday and Wednesday practices were really good. You could see he was getting better. Did I think he was going to go out and have three sacks, five tackles and a forced fumble? Probably not. But I did feel like he was going to give us more and he did.”
It was a summer of growth on and off the field for Bartlett, whose older brother Richard was struck by a car in the offseason and died at age 23.
On Tuesday, Bartlett struggled a bit to find the right words when describing the accident and what it did to his mentality thereafter. But he was able to articulate a newfound appreciation for life.
“It kind of put a lot of things into perspective,” Bartlett said. “Just not taking every day for granted, trying to do the best I can do -- just trying to live up to his legacy, everything he taught me while he was here.”
Brown said he could tell the difference almost immediately.
“Tragedy affects people differently, and once that happened he’s had a renewed focus, a kind of seriousness about his preparation,” Brown said. “So I was extremely pleased for him that it paid off in a game situation, much less a rivalry game in a couple of huge moments for us.”
Bartlett’s success against the Hokies was a showcase for how the team’s defensive linemen work off one another. While Bartlett requested the right to rush off the edge and succeeded in doing so, he was freed up to have that opportunity because of what the Mountaineer interior linemen were doing both in terms of eating up blocks and containing the pocket.
All of that was crucial against Virginia Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister, whose speed was one of the Hokies' biggest weapons.
“The thing that’s hard is you’ve got to get movement interior wise,” Brown said. “Jared got those sacks, but those sacks don’t happen if there’s room for Burmeister to move up in the pocket, and there simply wasn’t. I say this a lot, but [nose guard] Akheem Mesidor is playing at an extremely, extremely high level. He may not show up on the stat sheet sometimes, but trust me when I tell you he’s playing at an extremely high level and he’s getting vertical push on that pocket so there wasn’t any room for him to move up, therefore Bartlett was able to come around the edge.”
Of course, the assignment for Bartlett and the WVU defense only gets stiffer this week as the Mountaineers hit the road for Norman, Oklahoma to take on the No. 4 Sooners (3-0). The game will kick at 7:30 p.m. and will air on ABC.
But just as Bartlett consistently turned the corner around Virginia Tech’s tackles and into the backfield, the hope is that the redshirt sophomore so too has turned the corner as a player. Lesley believes it’s a sign of things to come.
“Jared has grown so much in the last year as a player,” the defensive coordinator said. “I’ve always told him his advantage is speed and he has to use that. He’s not the biggest guy in the world and that’s OK. I think he kind of figured that out and had a great game.”