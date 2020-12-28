West Virginia received just the jump start it wanted on its 2022 football recruiting class last week when Spring Valley tight end Corbin Page — the top-rated prospect in the state, per 247Sports — pledged to the home-state Mountaineers.
Page is the first highly regarded prospect to jump on board with WVU, but Mountaineer coach Neal Brown and his staff are hoping he’s not the last. Some more recent news indicates that West Virginia is on the right track.
First, four-star Top247 prospect Mehki Flowers trimmed his list of over 30 offers down to just 10 programs and included the Mountaineers in that group. Joining WVU are Arizona State, Penn State, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Howard, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Rutgers, and Connecticut.
Flowers, from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was offered by WVU very early in the process, and says that most schools feel he could play either defensive back or receiver at the next level. He could make his decision as early as next month.
Not long after Flowers announced his top schools, so too did fellow 247Sports four-star prospect Tay’Shawn Trent. The wide receiver from East Detroit also included West Virginia in his final eight, along with Penn State, Michigan State, Michigan, Louisville, Cincinnati, Kentucky and Indiana.
“It’s a great school for a player like myself,” Trent said of West Virginia. “I like how they run offense and treat their players.”
While Flowers could decide within days, Trent says he will not sign until possibly next December. He intends to take visits to the schools in his final group, something he will not be able to do until after April 15, the current deadline for the ban on in-person recruiting, per the NCAA rule changes caused by the pandemic.
In the coming weeks, other prospects will begin to narrow their lists. They may not be as fine-tuned as prospects in years past, who would often cut things down to a final four or five around now, mostly due to the fact they have not been able to take any visits because of the pandemic. Still, they have a decent idea of what schools they would like to visit, thus allowing them to make some preliminary cuts to their recruitment.
Also, in the next few weeks, West Virginia will continue to offer new prospects. Last week, the coaches passed out a new offer down in Louisiana to Lake Charles College Prep receiver Keshlon Jackson.
“I was just shocked,” Jackson said. “From what I watched, I love the atmosphere that they play around.”
Jackson’s knowledge of the program is limited, which is to be expected from someone who just heard from WVU this month. But that’s the nature of recruiting, too. Some players are further along in the cycle than others, so new names will continue to pop up in the next few weeks, even as others are trimming down their list and nearing the finish line. West Virginia will be a part of both sets of moves.