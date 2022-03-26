MORGANTOWN -- With snow flurries drifting down from the Morgantown sky Saturday morning, the West Virginia football team took the first part of day three of spring drills into the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility.
Parents of the WVU players were welcomed to Saturday’s practice, and many traveled from near and far to see their sons in the non-contact drills. The father of Lyn-J Dixon, the running back who transferred to WVU this January from Clemson, made the trip from Butler, Georgia, to see his son practice with his new team.
As for the Mountaineer players, they went through a variety of drills Saturday.
There was an 11-on-11 passing session where the offensive unit faced a third-and-medium situation with one play to get the first down. The offense won the majority of that 10-play competition, thus forcing the defensive players to do a series of up-downs before everyone moved on to the next drill.
Other drills included turnover circuits and a number that featured special-teams techniques, where players worked on individual aspects of blocking, releases and pursuits.
WVU special teams coordinator Jeff Koonz, who also is the linebacker coach, led the special teams work, calling out instructions and asking for enthusiastic effort in a cadence that would have made a carnival barker proud.
The offensive line worked on initial steps and punches with their position coach, Matt Moore, before heading to the chilly outdoor practice field for a group session.
The tackling drills Saturday didn’t include full contact, and even the quarterbacks, as well as the punters and kickers, were involved to teach them the proper angles and techniques if the need arises.
Of those quarterbacks, their rotation with the first, second and third teams brought true freshman Nicco Marchiol to the front to work with the first unit. Marchiol, redshirt freshman Goose Crowder and sophomore Garrett Greene all threw well during the early 11-on-11 work. Of course, in a non-contact practice, they weren’t pressured by a pass rush, so they had more time than they normally would.
At receiver, veterans Sam James and Bryce Ford-Wheaton continued to lead, even battling head to head during some of the special teams phases. Reese Smith was hobbled and was limited in his work. First-year receivers Jarel Williams, a true freshman from Saraland, Alabama, and Mike Evans, a redshirt freshman transfer from Duquesne, made some eye-catching plays, as did sophomore C.J. Cole.
Even with Mike O’Laughlin sidelined by an injury, West Virginia’s other tight ends also stood out Saturday.
Parker Grothaus, a transfer place-kicker from Florida State, is already getting high marks for his leg strength. That’s good news for WVU, as Grothaus was brought in specifically to improve the Mountaineers’ kickoff touchback rate.