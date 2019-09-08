WVU recruiting: September opens doors for recruiting

September is a pivotal month in the world of football. College seasons are typically getting underway. High school seasons are ramping up, too. But it’s also big for recruiting and not just because recruits will start visiting campus for games.
On Sept. 1, college “coaches can send electronic communications to [junior] athletes, including texts, instant message, emails and recruiting materials,” according to the NCAA rule book. So, at 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 1, West Virginia – and most other programs – sent direct messages on social media to many of their top targets in the Class of 2021. For the Mountaineers, Head Coach Neal Brown was involved as well, setting WVU apart from others in the eyes of many recruits.
“It really opened my eyes and grabbed my attention to how interested they are,” Alabama running back Cam Jeffery said of Brown personally contacting him. “Usually having my coach say what a college coach says is very exciting, but having him directly messaging me gives a whole different feeling.”
West Virginia’s reach on that first day of contact spread throughout the Southeast, from Alabama to Florida to South Carolina and everywhere in between. Up in the Mid-Atlantic, Baltimore-area wide receiver Kevin Thompson also got a message from both Brown and wide receivers coach Xavier Dye.
After speaking with Dye the following day, Thompson had a visit in mind.
“I was going to try to get up there on our bye week,” he said, which would be the game against Iowa State.
Thompson visited with his high school for the 7-on-7 tournament two summers ago, but this will be his first as a true recruiting target of the Mountaineers.
The new contact period also opened an opportunity for the staff to extend a few new scholarships. Sumter, South Carolina defensive end Justus Boone was the first to claim an offer since the start of the month.
“I was just really shocked and flattered,” he said about the news.
Just up the road in Dillon South Carolina, wide receiver Ahmari Huggins also claimed an offer from WVU.
“I was overwhelmed,” said Huggins. “I took the phone to my parents right after.”
Huggins was supposed to visit for a camp back in the summer, but was unable to make the trip. He has now penciled in a visit for the Texas game in October. It will be his first time in Morgantown.
As the season progresses, West Virginia’s contact with 2021 recruits will continue to expand. Coaches will call and visit them as time allows, especially after prospects send in their film of the first three weeks of the season – standard practice for aspiring recruits.
Currently, West Virginia has one commitment in the Class of 2021 – Swedish tight end Victor Wikstrom. He holds a mid three-star rating as the class’ No. 21 tight end.